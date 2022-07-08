when the trilogy Hunger Games entered the cinema in 2012 and ended up with the finale divided into two films, receiving the warm approval of the public and critics from the first to the last film, few people imagined that something more could blossom from within the story that conquered young and old in a era dominated by dystopias.

the success of Hunger Games elevated the concept of dystopia and marked in history the name of Katniss Everdeen, played by the youngest Oscar winner and today one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood: Jennifer Lawrence.

While the actress’s face was printed on the posters of one film after another, accompanied by the thrush, which was her symbol, some readers of the book trilogy followed what happened, until that moment, only between them and the author.

The detail that the general public did not get to know, or was only aware of at the end of the 4 volumes of Hunger Games in cinema, is that the author had started work on another book, which would serve as a spin-off for the events of dystopia: The Song of Birds and Serpents.

The story takes place years before what the public sees in Katniss’ story, in a time when even she was not yet born. The decision to make a film based on this new work has surprises and interesting revelations about the universe of the districts and the capital, and will tell how the story of that place unfolded until the days of revolution started by Katniss’s sacrifice in defense of her sister.

The new feature will be starring Rachel Zegler, from Love sublime love, in the role of Lucy. Lucy is a tribute from underprivileged District 12 who, chosen by lot to participate in the Hunger Games, is mentored by young Snow (Tom Blyth) – decades before he became the ruthless President Snow.

Hunter Schaefer (euphoria), Mackenzie Lansing (sea ​​of ​​easttown), Ashley Liao (Physical, Fuller House) will star in The Song of Birds and Serpentswhich will have a screenplay by Michael Arndt (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

Francis Lawrence, who was in charge of the last three Hunger Games, back to the spin-off. The premiere is scheduled for November 17, 2023.

