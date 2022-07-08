The Walking Dead final trailer release date revealed

The end is near. The trailer for season 11 of The Walking Dead will be released during the series’ final panel in Hall H of San Diego Comic Con, returning as an in-person convention in July after consecutive years of virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. after a teaser trailer April revealed the first look at the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead – concluding with the series finale this fall – AMC confirmed on Thursday that it will premiere the full official trailer for The Walking Dead’s latest episodes on Friday the 22nd. July.

the presenter of talking dead, Chris Hardwickwill lead The Walking Dead panel, with The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer, Scott Gimpleshowrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero.

Announced cast members who appear in person to answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season include Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Michael James Shaw (General Mercer), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes) and Lauren Ridloff (Connie).

Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) will not be present. The reason for the absence is still not officially known, but it is speculated that the recordings of Isle of the Dead match the event date. So far, neither the actors nor AMC have commented on the matter.

The Hall H panel begins at 5:30 pm ET on Friday, July 22, immediately following the AMC panel for the first season of the spin-off series. Tales of the Walking Dead.

This will be the last panel will be the last panel of The Walking Dead, which means there will be no panel of the series at New York Comic Con. This will be the last panel where we’ll see the entire cast of the main series together.

AMC describes the final eight episodes as follows:

“In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught up in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is approaching in a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of your individual journeys add up to one, or will it divide them forever?”

O The Walking Dead BR will provide full coverage of the event.