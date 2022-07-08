this possibility is getting closer

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) decided to launch a public consultation on the possibility of having a universal cell phone charger. Problematically, this change would directly affect owners of iPhone. This is the case, as the idea is to maintain the original plans of the European Union. There, the topic has recently gained significant attention and has begun to be discussed. The universal charger cell should become operational sometime in the near future.

Check this article for more details on the progress of this discussion in the world and in Brazil.

Read more: Chinese hackers use the internet to spy

Can the universal charger become a reality?

The debate over standardizing the smartphone charger to just one model caught people’s attention. However, this topic also raised some doubts, such as “which type of cell phone would be considered the standard among all of them?”. After all, Apple devices, for example, have features that differentiate them from Samsung and Xiaomi.

The ease that this change can provide is one of the irrevocable points. This is because everyone has experienced the frustration of having a phone with almost no battery and not being able to find a charger that works with the device. Being able to provide equipment compatible with all cell phones in the world would be ideal in this regard.

Bill in the European Union on the subject

A proposed legislation in the European Union encourages the regulation of the standardization of cell phone chargers. The project aims to have all devices ready to accept a charger with a USB-C port. Or, in other words, even iPhones would need to be redesigned to support this type of adapter.

According to lawmakers, one benefit of cell phone charger regulation is the reduction in the amount of e-waste being produced globally. Not to mention the convenience for consumers of being able to have access to a charger anywhere in the world.