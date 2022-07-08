This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will air from 06/06 to 06/10 – Cinema News

Fantasy, romance and action films arrive on Rede Globo’s afternoons this week.

A new week begins with the classic article from I love cinema about films that Rede Globo will show at the Afternoon Session starting today (6). For the next few days, the station aimed at stories that mix fantasy, comedy, romance and overcoming.

A Make-Believe That Happens should cheer the public this Monday with a contemporary fable starring Adam Sandler. Directing is Adam Shankman, who is in charge of Disenchanted, a sequel to the film starring Amy Adams in 2007.

Speaking of drastic reality changes, the movies What Really Matters and The Last Word also make the list of the week. In both, the protagonists must embark on journeys that completely change their lives.

The comedy A Hora do Rush 3 and the national feature Maybe Uma História de Amor end the week’s schedule with lightness and good humor. Check out below all the films that Rede Globo will air in its Afternoon Session this week:

A Make-Believe That Happens (MONDAY, 06/06 – 15:30)

Skeeter Bronson’s life is turned upside down when the bedtime stories he tells his nephews begin to come true. He tries to take advantage of the phenomenon, but it’s the children’s improvisation that makes it all a mess.

What Really Matters (TUESDAY, 06/07 – 15:30)

Alec Bailey is a frustrated engineer living in London. He works fixing appliances, but the money he earns isn’t enough to pay his bills. Everything changes when an estranged uncle appears in her life with a proposal she can’t refuse: pay off all of Alec’s debts, as long as he moves to Nova Scotia, Canada, for a year. Without many alternatives, the young man accepts the agreement and starts a new phase in his life, now in a new country and about to know more about his family and himself.

The Last Word (WEDNESDAY, 06/08 – 15:30)

A successful businesswoman decides to write her obituary telling her great deeds. For this, she hires a journalist, Anne Sherman. But Harriet is not satisfied with the draft and decides to go on a great adventure to rewrite her life story.

Rush Hour 3 (THURSDAY, 09/06 – 15:30)

Ambassador Han is in Paris, about to reveal evidence about the work of the Triad, the most powerful and well-known crime syndicate on the planet. He has discovered the identity of Shy Shen, who is in charge of the organization, and is willing to reveal it to the World Crime Tribunal. However, the Triad wants to keep this information secret and, for that, decides to use all the possibilities available.

To help Soo Yung, the ambassador’s daughter, Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter travel to France. In Paris, without knowing the city or the language, they must prevent a worldwide conspiracy from happening.

Maybe A Love Story (FRIDAY, 06/10 – 15:30)

Virgílio is preparing dinner after another long day at work when he receives a message on his answering machine. On the other end of the line, Clara leaves a message putting an end to their relationship. Virgilio would be upset if he even remembered Clara’s existence. Lost with the situation, he goes after his friends to try to unravel how he could have forgotten something so important.