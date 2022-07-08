Thor 4 actress teases lesbian romance in the MCU

The Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) actress is teasing lesbian romance with the MCU’s great heroine.

Tessa Thompson, who returned for the new Norse hero movie, addressed some speculation surrounding her character.

She hinted at a possible romance between the Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, in some future studio project (via ScreenRant).

“The heart wants what it wants and there are many royal duties. But there are a lot of men, women, creatures from other amazing worlds within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could be introduced,” Thompson said.

The actress revealed to be a good friend of Brie Larson, and certainly wants to see a romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel like in the comics.

“So I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I…”, revealed the star. “Brie Larson is a great friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So I wouldn’t be mad about it.”

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, would be longer, but it was properly cut not to exceed too many hours.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is in theaters in Brazil.