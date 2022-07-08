Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk

After businessman Elon Musk informs that he wants to give up on buying Twitter, the chairman of the board of directors of the platform, Bret Taylor, spoke on the night of this Friday (8), saying that the network will file a lawsuit against Musk, demanding that he lives up to his word and completes the acquisition for $44 billion.

“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk, and plans to take legal action to enforce the settlement. We are confident we will prevail in Delaware court,” Taylor wrote.

In a letter registered with the SEC (the US Securities and Exchange Commission), Musk’s legal team claimed that the withdrawal is related to the lack of clarity in the information Musk requested from Twitter, and that this would be a breach of contract.

“For almost two months, Mr. Musk requested data and information necessary to ‘make an assessment’ regardless of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the platform”, says the document signed by the businessman’s legal team. “Twitter failed or refused to provide the information.”

Musk announced on April 25 that he would buy Twitter for $44 billion, and has since been raising questions about spam and fake account numbers.

In the document, attorney representing Musk, Mark Ringler, also points out that Twitter did not comply with the agreement because it contains “materially inaccurate representations”, referring to Musk’s preliminary statements about the spam accounts.

At the time, Twitter had claimed that it was not possible to calculate the fake accounts using only public information and that the company’s 5% figures were obtained by the company’s experts.

“While this analysis remains, it appears that several of Twitter’s statements involving its mDAUs (metric for monetizable daily users) are false or materially misleading,” Ringler pointed out.

The withdrawal of the purchase of Twitter by Musk should still yield many chapters, given that the parties involved must enter a legal battle.

It is worth remembering that in the initial purchase agreement, Musk agreed that he would pay US$ 1 billion if he backed out of the operation. However, as CNBC notes, Twitter could get the billionaire to pay what he promised ($44 billion) or pay even more for the waiver.

The Novel of Musk’s Twitter Purchase

Elon Musk indicated he had an interest in the platform earlier this year. On April 14, he formalized an acquisition proposal of US$44 billion (I won’t do the conversion, as it could change), above the platform’s market value at the time, which was US$37 billion.

“I invested in Twitter and I believe that [a empresa] has the potential to be the platform for freedom of expression. Twitter has extraordinary potential. And I will unlock it,” Musk said in a proposed purchase document.

However, less than 3 months after submitting the proposal, Musk said the social network “frustrated” his requests to learn more about the user base. In a letter sent to Twitter, the Tesla owner claimed to have the right to make his own measurement of spam and fake accounts.

The billionaire says he believes fake accounts account for more than the 5% of users reported by Twitter.

No user verification

After all the controversy, Elon Musk would have had access to Twitter data, but could not prove the number of fake profiles, according to a report by The Washington Post. After the publication, shares of the social network fell 4%.

In contact with people familiar with the matter, the Washington Post said they all said the deal was in serious jeopardy because of the lack of proof of the number of accounts. The newspaper also pointed out that Musk was convinced that the number of fake accounts is much higher than reported by Twitter.

According to the report, doubts from Musk’s team about the spam numbers indicate that they believe they don’t have enough information to assess Twitter’s prospects as a business.

The social network’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, claims that the platform suspends more than half a million accounts that appear fake each day, often before they are even seen, and blocks millions a week that fail checks to ensure they are. controlled by humans and not by software.

A Twitter spokesperson said the social network was collaborating with Musk and that the company intended to “close the transaction and make the deal at the agreed price and terms”.

Discussion between the bosses

Musk and Agrawal even got into discussions after the deal was announced in late April. Shortly after the businessman stated that the purchase was suspended, Elon Musk responded with irony to the social network’s chief executive in a conversation about identifying spam accounts.

In response to Agrawal, who explained about the method used by the platform to identify fake accounts, Musk posted a poop emoji.

The ironic response came after Agrawal said he could not share information about fake accounts “given the critical need to use public and private information”.

At the time, the businessman said that the fact that information of this caliber is not available to advertisers and investors is harmful, since there is no way for them to know “what they are getting for their money”.

“So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is critical to Twitter’s financial health,” Elon Musk posted.

Suspension of purchase

Also in June, Elon Musk stated that the purchase of Twitter was on hold while he could not be assured that less than 5% of the platform’s accounts are fake. “Yesterday the CEO of Twitter publicly refused to show evidence of <5%," Musk tweeted. "The deal cannot go ahead until he does that," he added.

However, hours after saying the deal was on hold, Musk said he was still interested in the deal.

Earlier that month, Twitter even claimed that the waiting period for the purchase to be closed had come to an end. Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust law of 1976, after the deal is announced, the parties must meet a waiting period so that regulators can assess whether they have immediate restrictions on the transaction. Compliance with the standard was an indispensable requirement for the purchase to proceed.

*With collaboration of Felipe Mendes