Twitter tests Instagram-style feature for two accounts to tweet together

Twitter has begun more comprehensive testing of a feature called CoTweets that will allow two profiles to tweet together. The idea is to bring content creators together to carry out joint actions, such as releases, videos, colabs and other types of partnerships.

This is a feature that has been in development since the beginning of the year, but has only now been rolled out to more people. The developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi and social media expert Matt Navarra gave a demonstration of how everything should work on their profiles.

The feature allows two people to tweet together (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

A “CoTweet” is produced by a main profile that will invite another to be tagged in the post. Both can discuss the content via direct message and work out the details, whether it’s a paid partnership or a joint action. The second account will need to approve the co-authored tweet before it goes live, so there’s no risk of something getting out without your consent.

When the post goes online, the followers of both accounts have access to the post. Interestingly, replies are only directed towards the main author of the tweet, so this may be less advantageous for the second participant in terms of engagement. As it is something in the development phase, there is a possibility that the bird network will change the format until the official launch.

Because it’s something new, it’s also not possible to view tweets in pairs through embedded posts or shared links. The only way to view the change is by accessing the mobile app or the web version in the browser.

Yup, they are working on it 😁 and will likely be officially announced soonhttps://t.co/ML3XMJVtWU — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 7, 2022

Twitter confirmed the feature

A Twitter spokesperson named Joseph J. Nuñez reportedly confirmed the existence of the feature to The Verge website. “We continue to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter. We are testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands can use this feature to grow and reach new audiences and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

As the Twitter representative rightly pointed out, it is still too early to know if the feature will be successful. On Instagram, this type of partnership is very common between digital influencers and brands, but will the network of short posts have the same appeal as the rival focused on audiovisual? The solution is to wait for widespread distribution, which has yet to happen.