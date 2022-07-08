UFMS opens 867 vacancies for external transfer and diploma holders

Education and Technology

In Campo Grande there are only 15 opportunities for the Civil Engineering course

By Ana Paula Chuva | 07/07/2022 14:01

UFMS toothpick holder on the Campo Grande campus, where there are 15 vacancies. (Photo: Paulo Francis | Archive)

Until July 18, UFMS (Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul) receives applications for transfer vacancies for students from other higher education institutions, foreigners with a refugee, humanitarian or family reunion visa and diploma holders.

In all, there are 867 vacancies in 24 undergraduate courses, distributed among all the University’s campuses, in the areas of Exact and Earth Sciences, Engineering, Agricultural Sciences, Human Sciences, Social and Applied Sciences, Linguistics, Letters and Arts.

“In Campo Grande, the only course with places available is Civil Engineering, there are 15 places. There are also 28 vacancies for the Architecture and Urbanism course offered on the Naviraí campus”, said the secretary of Selective Processes, Douglas dos Santos Costa.

Interested parties should read the public notice, clicking here, and apply through the inscription.ufms.br portal. Vacancies will be filled first by candidates from other higher education institutions, then by foreigners and finally by diploma holders.