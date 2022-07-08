Ukrainian company Antonov AN-12 plane lands in Brazil over the weekend; see schedule

Antonov AN-12 of Ukrainian Cavok Air





Flights approved in the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) system indicate that it should once again be possible to see a classic Ukrainian four-engine cargo plane in Brazil this weekend.

The airline Cavok Air, based in Kiev, Ukraine, and which has a fleet composed exclusively of AN-12 planes, a model manufactured by the Ukrainian Antonov Company, will operate at Pinto Martins International Airport, in Fortaleza (CE), this Saturday. and Sunday, July 9th and 10th.

According to the flight approval, it is an “Overflight or Operational Transfers” type operation, therefore, the plane must make only one technical stop, without loading or unloading cargo.

The schedule is as follows (all times are from Brasília):

July 9th – flight CVK-7079 departs from Piarco International Airport, in Trinidad and Tobago, and lands in Fortaleza at 5:00 pm.

July 10th – after an overnight stay, the Antonov AN-12 takes off at 9:00 am, on the same flight CVK-7079, bound for Amílcar Cabral International Airport, in Cape Verde.

The plane registered under the registration UR-CKL is the only one, among the seven AN-12s of Cavok Air, which is in America this Friday, having made a flight from Hermosillo, Mexico, to Miami, in the United States. Therefore, possibly this will be used in the weekend operation.

Route planned in the operation – Image: GCMAP





Antonov An-12

At the end of 1957, the AN-12 plane, intended for the transport of troops, military and combat equipment weighing up to 20 tons, performed its first flight.

Being one of the best aircraft of its category in the world, the Antonov AN-12 became the basic aircraft of the Soviet Union’s military transport aviation, with a flight range of up to 6,000 km. The plane proved itself well in India at high altitude and poorly adapted airfields.

In total, in the period from 1957 to 1972, 1243 AN-12 aircraft were manufactured among the various modifications made to the model.

General aircraft data

Crew: 5 people

Capacity: 20 tons of cargo

Length: 33.11 meters

Wingspan: 38.02 meters

Height: 11.44 meters

Cruising Speed: 570 km/h

Maximum flight altitude: 10,000 meters (32,800 feet)



