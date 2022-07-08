Ukrainian prisoner released by Russia accuses captors of physical and psychological torture

Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Paievska, known as Taira, was detained in Mariupol by the Russian military on March 16. She said that for three months she was the victim of “extreme” abuse.

“For five days I had no food and practically nothing to drink,” Yulia told CNN, three weeks after she was liberated by Moscow forces and troops from pro-Russian separatist regions on June 17. The Ukrainian paramedic said the assaults “didn’t stop for a minute in all three months”.

Ukrainian paramedic Taira is greeted in Ukraine. Taken captive in Mariupol on 16 Mar, released 17 June By education, Yulia Paievska is an aikido trainer&designer. With Russia’s war in 2014, she formed the paramedic team “Angels of Taira” which by 2019 rescued >500 🇺🇦servicemen pic.twitter.com/Txod3H43aJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 18, 2022

She was imprisoned in a detention center in the breakaway republic of Donetsk, now under Russian control, where, she reveals, she was constantly told by the guards that she was a “fascist” and that she was forced to consume pieces of propaganda, which reported on Russian victories in the war. Ukraine. “It would be better to be dead than waiting for what could happen next,” confessed Yulia.

The former prisoner compared her experience to the ‘gulags’, the Soviet-era labor camps that gained new levels of brutality under the leadership of Josef Stalin and were reserved for prisoners of war, homosexuals, dissidents and political opponents.

Not giving her captors a recorded confession of her alleged links to neo-Nazi groups, Yulia was placed in ‘solitary confinement’, “a dungeon with no mattress, just a metal bed”, she said in an interview with US television.

The Ukrainian participated in the 2014 demonstrations in Ukraine, Euromaidan Square, against then pro-Russian President Yanucovich. He then went to the front lines of fighting in the Donbass region against Russian-backed separatist forces, eventually officially enlisting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Yulia said that during her detention she lost 10 kilograms of weight and that she is now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, having no plans to return to the front as she is not able to fight.

She stressed that one of the great engines of Russia’s war machine is the propaganda spread by the Kremlin, which she considers to be led by an “absolutely brutal regime that wants to dominate the world”.