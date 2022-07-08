Uncharted and more movie releases come to streaming

In addition to debuting original productions and integrating older films into their catalogue, streaming services have been surprising by acquiring feature films that have recently left the theaters. Titles like Uncharted: Off the Map and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for example, are already available on platforms in Brazil. See below where to watch these and other unmissable releases and check out details about their synopses.







Uncharted: Off the Map Photo: Publicity / Sony Pictures Releasing / Tecnoblog

Index HBO Max Uncharted: Off the Map morbius

Disney+ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Uncharted: Off the Map

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Uncharted: Off the Map it stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Functioning as a prequel to the games, the film tells the story of Nate, a young explorer who decides to embark on an adventure with Sully, a treasure hunter. Together, they set out in search of a legendary fortune, while being pursued by mercenaries and trying to find Nate’s missing brother.

Direction: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Ali

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Ali Link on HBO Max

morbius

Inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name, morbius is a spin-off of the Spider-Man comic book universe. In the plot, Michael Morbius is a man who suffers from a rare blood disease, which physically weakens him. After years of studying to find a cure, he uses himself as a guinea pig in an experiment with bats. And while successful, he takes the form of a vampire, needing to feed on human blood to survive.

Direction: Daniel Espinosa

Daniel Espinosa Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona

Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona Link on HBO Max

Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a feature film that is directly related to the events of the series WandaVision. The title follows in the footsteps of Dr. Stephen Strange when he finds and decides to help America Chavez, a girl who is being hunted by demons for being able to travel the Multiverse.

Direction: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor Link on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

Spencer

Biographical drama about Princess Diana, Spencer is starring Kristen Stewart. The production revolves around Diana during her final Christmas with the British Rreal family, before officially splitting from Prince Charles. In an imagined version of what could have happened during the date, the film focuses on the pressure and difficulties Diana was experiencing at the time, as well as the dilemmas that plagued her about her future.

Direction: Pablo Larrain

Pablo Larrain Cast: Kristen Stewart and Timothy Spall

Kristen Stewart and Timothy Spall Link on Prime Video

Gucci House

Based on a book by Sara Gay Forden, Gucci House It’s a feature film with a star-studded cast. The film is based on a true story and follows in the footsteps of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who had her husband Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the eponymous brand, killed. Exploring the family environment of the Guccis – in which fame, luxury and ostentation reigned -, the title shows the before and after of the murder and what happened to Patrizia due to the crime.

Direction: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino Link on Prime Video

And you, have you watched any of these movies? Tell us what you want to see on streams as soon as possible!

Uncharted and more movie releases come to streaming