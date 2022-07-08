Vecna ​​from Stranger Things, Jamie Campbell Bower was Twilight villain and reveals who is the strongest (Exclusive Interview) – Series News

AdoroCinema interviewed Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna ​​in Stranger Things. Did you know he was also a Twilight villain?

One of the biggest cultural phenomena in recent years (and in the history of Netflix), Stranger Things is heading towards its final moments with much darker adventures for its protagonists and a new villain that has conquered (and terrified) the public. Jamie Campbell Bower plays Vecna ​​on the series, but did you know he’s also been a villain in another successful teen franchise? In 2009, he gave Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) a lot of trouble in Twilight Saga.

The British actor played the antagonist Caius in the second film of the saga, New Moon, and in the two parts of Breaking Dawn – member of the powerful Volturi family, Caius is one of the most vengeful leaders and persecuted the Cullen family. But if the universes of Stranger Things and Twilight if they did, which villain would do better? Himself Jamie Campbell Bowerthe interpreter of the two gave the answer in an exclusive interview for the I love cinema.

Jamie Campbell Bower: Vecna ​​or Caius Volturi?





According to the 33-year-old actor, Caius Volturi had better already choose his favorite song because Vecna ​​could, yes, enter the vampire’s mind. “That’s a good question. Probably Vecna, considering the fact that he can attack and use his powers from a distance.” The Twilight character, it is worth remembering, does not have psychic powers like Edward’s, for example, but being a vampire is practically immortal.

“Obviously, Caius is very strong, but he needs to be close to you to really screw you… At least as far as I remember. It’s been a while, but yes, I think Vecna ​​would win”, he pointed out. By the way, Jamie has yet another great villain for the list: he was the one who played the wizard Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and the young version of the same character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.





in conversation with the I love cinema, Jamie also recalled the process of visual transformation he went through in Stranger Things. In a video released by Netflix, the actor appears in the long characterization process of the character.

“It’s challenging, but it’s a lovely challenge, if that makes sense. Sometimes, of course, it’s hard to wake up at three in the morning. [para a caracterização] when you go to sleep at ten at night. Going to the bathroom, logistically, is difficult… But emotionally, I didn’t have difficulty with it at any time”, he told us.

Vecna ​​and Eleven in Stranger Things:





The relationship between the heroine and the villain of the series has given rise to several theories among fans and, while the end of the 5th season is not enough, Jamie Campbell Bower spoke about the tune with Millie Bobby Brown in this work. “I knew it was going to be something magical from reading the script. We trust each other and we can open up to each other. And that’s just the way something so beautiful can be created, I think. It was all very natural. She is a very kind, funny and talented person. When you work with someone better than you, you have no choice but to raise your bar as well,” she said.

When does the next season of Stranger Things premiere?

The Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, have already confirmed that season 5 will be the last, but Netflix has yet to confirm a release date. For now, we also know that the authors have some ideas to explore in possible spin-offs of the series.