Verstappen confirms favoritism and wins pole at home at Austrian GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

The classification of the Formula 1 Austrian GP was blown up! Yes, this Friday (8th) and not the traditional Saturday, due to the special scheme of the sprint race weekends. In the heat and firm temperature at Spielberg, teams and drivers took to the track to set the starting grid for the sprint race. As free practice indicated, it was for no one: Max Verstappen showed the power of Red Bull in the home race and secured pole.

The single free practice, held earlier, gave the impression that Red Bull was a universe ahead of Ferrari in what is the home race, on the track that belongs to the energy drinks brand. It turns out that qualifying showed that it is not exactly like that: Ferrari can compete. Charles Leclerc finished the first two parts of the standings at the front, but Verstappen proved that, although not as big as initially imagined, he still has the advantage at the Red Bull Ring.

Leclerc even took the lead when he completed the last lap, but Verstappen came later and was 0s029 better. The two form the front row of the sprint race grid and are followed by Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

The red flag made two appearances in qualifying – both from mid-Q3 onwards and caused by the Mercedes drivers. Hamilton escaped in the opening of the second fast lap, after making a mistake at first, and went away at turn seven. He ended up at the protective barrier. It wasn’t a major crash, but it stopped practice and ended Hamilton’s participation in what was a promising qualifying for him. Lewis had come to lead parts of Q1 and Q2 and was always ahead of teammate Russell. Once the timing has been normalized, it was Russell who spun into the final turn and stopped at the wall. A melancholy end to a promising activity for the Anglo-German team.

The first part of the classification already showed that the elimination of laps due to disrespecting the limits of the track would be common throughout the hour. Neither Verstappen nor Sainz escaped, but they still managed to establish themselves in the top three, with Leclerc at the front. The news stayed behind, with Daniel Ricciardo out again in Q1. Like him, the Aston Martin duo fell again. Sebastian Vettel still had his last lap canceled and came in last. I just don’t know in 20th because of the punishment to Valtteri Bottas, who changed the engine.

Q2 showed that McLaren didn’t really have a great car. Lando Norris said he was afraid of stepping on the brakes and not being able to make a quick lap, falling behind in 15th. Pierre Gasly was eliminated in 11th and, between the two, Alexander Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda. As Bottas lags behind, it is important to point out that from Tsunoda onwards, everyone leaves a position ahead of the one they conquered in the classification.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities of the F1 Austrian GP. On Saturday, the second free practice opens the day at 7:30 am (Brasília, GMT-3). The sprint race starts at 11:30am.

Max Verstappen takes the lead at Red Bull’s home (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how the ranking went:

Q1 – Leclerc wins first round, while Ricciardo is eliminated

Beautiful sky, good weather and an almanac day in Spielberg for the Formula 1 classification. The temperature on the asphalt reached 40°C, with just over 21°C in the air. Green flags and open track for the start of activities.

Lance Stroll was the first to appear on the track, but the initial fast laps didn’t come from the green car. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda put AlphaTauri on the watch initially. Also on the track was Lando Norris, who practically didn’t ride in free practice due to engine problems. McLaren changed the engine from the English one, but put in a used version at the beginning of the season. No punishment, then.

An important issue from the first minutes was the limits of the track. Many laps canceled due to failure to respect the established limits – something even more normal due to the lack of mileage with the new cars at this track, where only one practice was held.

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had laps canceled right away and while there were people struggling with what was possible, Lewis Hamilton threw himself in 1min06s079 and took the lead. George Russell was a little behind, with Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso among them.

After that, some normality was established. The two drivers from Ferrari and Verstappen set their times and entered the clock: Charles Leclerc took the lead with 1min05s419. Sainz was second, with Verstappen 0s433 slower. It was enough for Q1, however, and everyone returned to the pits to wait for the next phase.

Alexander Albon did a hell of a lap to put the updated and rebuilt Williams in eighth, but the lap dropped. Once again… The fight below was curious. The two McLaren cars appeared to be in danger, as well as the Aston Martin duo. The last chance would, in fact, be the final lap.

Norris escaped. He took the last chance to jump to eighth place, but Ricciardo was not so lucky. In an extremely tangled midfield in Austria, the two were separated by just 0s3, but eight positions. Ricciardo was 16th and was out, as were Stroll, Guanyu Zhou, Nicholas Latifi and Sebastian Vettel in last, with a lap ultimately eliminated after setting 17th. Aston Martin’s days continue to get more and more dramatic.

Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated in Q1 (Photo: AFP)

Q2 – Leclerc wins again as Haas fights in Q2

Esteban Ocon was the one who pulled the line for the second part of practice with the first fast lap, but once things settled down, Hamilton appeared. Again, the seven-time champion made a flying lap and jumped to the front, beating Verstappen, with 1min05s475. More than enough to move forward.

The first lap of Q2 was canceled by Tsunoda, but, in the meantime, Albon managed to put the revamped Williams in eighth place and tried to put himself in the fight to go to Q3. As were the two Haas cars, which appeared in sixth and seventh, with Mick Schumacher ahead of Kevin Magnussen.

Pérez had yet to hit a lap in Q2. The runner-up of the championship left the classification zone after eight minutes and had to hit a spin, because the best up to that point ended up being canceled by the limits. He was behind Bottas and das Haas at the time. The midfield was very close, as it had been in Q1.

The distance from sixth to 14th – Alonso and Tsunoda – was 0s8. For Albon, who was now 12th, it was less than 0s4. Back on the track, Leclerc was 1min05s287 and took the lead. Norris, who had run off the track, still didn’t have a competitive lap. On McLaren’s radio, he talked about “fear of stepping on the brakes”.

Ocon, on the other hand, took the elevator before the final minute and climbed above Alonso. Important, as Pérez still had a fast lap to make. ‘Checo’ came only with the timer reset and jumped to sixth, saving himself.

What then? The eliminated ones ended up being Gasly, Albon, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris, this one without a quick turn. So the two Alpines and the two Haas joined the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull duos in Q3. The race direction even announced later that it was evaluating whether Pérez violated the limits of the track on the return to salvation – visually, it felt like he did – but nothing changed. Weird decision to evaluate only after classification.

Mick Schumacher went to Q3 in Austria (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Q3 – Verstappen confirms favoritism and takes pole. Mercedes suffers from double error

As in Q2, it was Ocon who opened the story for the final part of the standings. The Frenchman took the first timed lap, but Leclerc appeared in the burr to record 1min05s183 and jump forward.

Sainz was a little behind, but Verstappen was not. The championship leader was 1min05s092 and started to score. The laps were just starting to come in when Hamilton made a mistake and, at the opening of the next lap, escaped at turn seven and came to a stop in the protective barrier behind the gravel. Nothing too serious, but enough to end his rating. After leading parts of Q1 and Q2, the seven-time champion would only be tenth.

Lewis Hamilton escaped at turn 7 and crashed during Q3 of the Austrian GP qualifying (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

Alonso and Schumacher didn’t even have fast laps so far, but they would have every opportunity after the red flag minutes. After all, Q3 still had 5min29s of green to go.

Verstappen was leading up to that point, while Leclerc, Sainz, Pérez, Russell, Ocon and Magnussen appeared before Hamilton, Alonso and Schumacher.

After an interruption of about ten minutes, the final stretch of Q3 was released. It took a while, under the conditions, for the track to be occupied again. Russell and Alonso opened the way, and the Englishman came in for a good lap, making Mercedes quickly recover from Hamilton’s mistake. But not. Russell lost the rear at the entrance of the last corner, spun and stopped at the wall. Another red flag caused by a Mercedes driver, now with 2min31s to go. In addition, the race direction even announced that they would investigate George for getting out of the car without permission.

Only Alonso managed to do a quick lap between the two red flags and put himself in seventh place. Schumacher was on the track, but he didn’t do a fast lap and was still at zero in Q3 out of bad luck.

Leclerc came in for another try and went very fast, taking the lead, but all along the Monegasque’s lap it was noticeable that Verstappen came after and was even better. That’s what happened: Charles took the lead for a moment, until Max passed 0s029 better. Sainz was third, followed by Pérez, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.

Red Bull starts on pole for the sprint race in their own backyard. Important after last week’s setback.

F1 2022, Austria, Red Bull Ring, Stage 11, Sprint Race, Standings:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:04,984 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:05,013 +0.029 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:05,066 +0.082 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:05,404 +0.420 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:05,431 +0.447 6 AND OCON alpine 1:05,726 +0.742 7 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:05,879 +0.895 8 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:06.011 +1,027 9 F ALONSO alpine 1:06.103 +1,119 10 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:13,151 +8,167 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:06,160 +1,176 12 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:06,230 +1,246 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:06,851 +1,867 14 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:25,847 +20,863 15 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:06,613 +1,629 16 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:06,847 +1,863 17 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:06,901 +1,917 18 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:07,003 +2,019 19 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:07,083 +2,099 20 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:06,319 +1,335 P + 20 Time 107% 1:09,533 +4,549

