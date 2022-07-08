Verstappen dominates and leads first Austrian GP free practice – Formula 1 News

MERCEDES ENTERS F1 2022 FIGHT IN AUSTRIA? THE SILVERSTONE ACCIDENT REPORTS | WGP

It’s a different weekend in Formula 1. The Austrian GP is the second event of the season that features a sprint race, something that changes the traditional schedule of three days of track activities. Thus, the first free practice in Spielberg, held on the morning of this Friday (8), was the only session before the official classification, scheduled for later. Max Verstappen came out on top.

On the track owned by Red Bull, the red-taurine team took the lead. Verstappen was always much faster than everyone else, even the Ferrari duo and teammate Sergio Pérez. It’s something that puts the championship leader as a favorite for the classification soon.

Truth be told, Charles Leclerc even managed to get close at the end and was 0s255 slower than Verstappen. The Monegasque was followed by George Russell, who cheers up Mercedes at the start of the weekend. Sergio Pérez was fourth and was joined by Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda in the top-10.

FP1 even had its red flag. Lando Norris stopped on the track after reporting car problems and smoke from under the seat. With the orange car at the edge of the track and in need of removal, race management interrupted the session for about eight minutes. Little, but important in a scenario where there is no other training before the sprint race.

A little later, there would be another red flag. With 22 minutes to go, a large piece of debris was identified: it had to be removed. Turns out it was part of the stroke finish, positioned in the escape area of ​​one of the turns, right next to the zebra. It lasted six minutes.

Max Verstappen appears as favorite for pole (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how TL1 went:

Nothing wrong. At the right time, with a sunny day and some wind on the track, Formula 1 opened the pit lane and released the cars for the first and only free practice before the official classification later on, which defines the starting grid for the Austria’s sprint race. As is often the case with sprint race weeks, the track was busy from early on.

None of the teams preferred to wait, on the contrary: they all decided to take the route as soon as possible. The only driver not on the track after two minutes was Valtteri Bottas – the reason being an engine change that would send the Finn to the back of the grid. After the first five minutes, 16 riders had already entered the clock with fast laps. Sergio Pérez had even taken a break from the track and walked through the gravel.

Everyone preferred to test the medium tires at the beginning of the week. The range of tires chosen by Pirelli for the weekend was the softest possible, with the C3, C4 and C5, the medium ones, therefore, were the C4. Big difference to Silverstone, when the harder range was used. The C3, harder in Austria, was the soft tire in England a week ago.

The strongest in the first series of timed laps was championship leader Max Verstappen. With a strong Dutch crowd present, the ‘Mar Laranja’, Verstappen opened with 1min07s720 and a good distance in first place. He was just under 0s5 to Fernando Alonso in second. Ferrari was far away, still not making much effort.

Charles Leclerc was slow to emerge, but finished second (Photo: Ferrari)

Pierre Gasly asked AlphaTauri about the wind, and the team confirmed that it was indeed a windy day. The strongest gusts were over 30 km/h at that time. After ten minutes, only the two Aston Martin drivers were not on the clock. Soon after, they would enter.

Mercedes’ first appearance of the day was with Lewis Hamilton saying he didn’t understand what the engineer was asking him to do. Some cordless phone running around in a Mercedes that hasn’t had a good year at the Red Bull Ring. Ferrari came to the fore with a competitive lap from Charles Leclerc, going to second place, but Verstappen also left for 1min07s496 and reinforced the lead.

With 20 minutes of training, however, red flag. Lando Norris had problems on the track with the McLaren car and pulled over right there. The single practice before qualifying got even shorter because the timer kept running. McLaren’s radio showed that Norris claimed to have smoke coming from under the seat, which caused him to exit the cockpit as quickly as possible.

Lando Norris had problems and caused a red flag in FP1 in Austria (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

It took about eight minutes for the lane to clear. And Ferrari soon came up with soft tires to swallow Verstappen’s laps. With half of practice gone, Leclerc was in the lead and Carlos Sainx was in second, with Verstappen in third. Kevin Magnussen is fourth, while Alonso, George Russell, Sergio Pérez, Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher completed the top-10.

But it was a rapidly changing landscape. The laps started to drop a lot in the beginning of the second half of the practice even though the medium tires were still the choice of the majority. In addition to the Ferraris, Verstappen left the softs to regain the lead with 1min06s302.

McLaren had suffered from Norris issues and showed an oddly large opening of Daniel Ricciardo’s DRS each time that component was triggered. At the time of the soft tires appearing on the track, a new red flag: now, the fault of debris on the track.

The piece of rubber that came off part of the track, at turn 6 of the Austrian circuit (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

The situation is that it was a piece of finishing of the track itself, apparently made of rubber, and that was originally placed between the curb and the escape area. With the movement of cars around, a piece was cut and thrown on the track, but a good part of that finish was coming off the position where it should be, so the inspector was pulling. Just six minutes later, everything was back to normal.

With the appearance of more soft tyres, it was Mercedes who grew up. Verstappen and Leclerc held on to the top two positions, but Russell and Hamilton painted third and fourth, ahead of Sainz. Alonso was in sixth place, better than Pérez. Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Vettel rounded out the top-10. Aston Martin’s pace was reasonably interesting after England’s suffering. That, of course, with 15 minutes to go.

But the final minutes were not so busy. It gave Bottas time to escape the track and some complaints. Verstappen left his regrets on two straight laps: he thought he was blocked by Bottas on one turn and by Stroll on the other. Anyway, he didn’t get a better time at the end, while Leclerc jumped to 0s255 behind him. Gasly also found himself blocked and called the person responsible, who, coincidentally, was his friend Leclerc, an idiot. There was still Pérez moving up to fourth place, but not much else. Leadership and favoritism for Verstappen.

F1 2022, Austrian GP, ​​Spielberg, FP1:

1 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:06,302 34 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:06,557 +0.255 32 3 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:06,702 +0,400 32 4 S PEREZ red bull 1:06,839 +0.537 27 5 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:06,909 +0.607 31 6 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:06,965 +0.663 32 7 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:07,039 +0,737 29 8 F ALONSO alpine 1:07,100 +0,798 32 9 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:07,246 +0.944 32 10 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:07,296 +0,994 33 11 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:07,431 +1,129 26 12 AND OCON alpine 1:07,462 +1,160 27 13 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:07,476 +1,174 29 14 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:07,522 +1,220 27 15 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:07,582 +1,280 32 16 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:07,592 +1,290 33 17 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:07,743 +1,441 25 18 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:07,889 +1,587 28 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:08,149 +1,847 28 20 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:09,915 +3,613 14

