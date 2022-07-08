VIDEO: cameras catch robberies of property gates in Recife; ‘I was scared to death’, says resident | Pernambuco

Recife residents complain of insecurity and report a “new” type of crime: the theft of iron and metal gates. Cameras recorded when the gates were taken by criminals in the neighborhoods of Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​Recife, and Casa Amarela, in the North Zone of the city ( see video above ). The crimes took place on Tuesday (5) and on June 14.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

System analyst Vinícius Leal, 26, lives in a business on Rua do Sossego, in the central area, and said that criminals took the aluminum gate of the building in the early hours of June 14. Two days later, he said the criminals returned to take reflectors and security cameras.

“They took the gate off, unhooked it and took it. Then they came back and managed to break down another gate. We had to put several chains on the gate and alarm too. My car and motorcycle were in the garage. I was scared to death that they would even enter the building,” she said.

1 of 2 Security camera image shows a man stealing a gate in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in Recife — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp Security camera image shows a man stealing a gate in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in Recife – Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

A 44-year-old businessman, who preferred not to be identified, was the victim of the same crime in the early hours of Tuesday. His commercial establishment is located on Estrada do Arraial, in Casa Amarela. The metal gate was taken away around 3 am by two men. The criminal action lasted less than a minute.

“The residential neighbor heard the noise, but it was very fast, about a minute. Imagine the surprise when we arrived to work and they took the gate away. Talking to the neighbors, we learned that it was a common practice and that it is happening a lot . If they are stealing, there are those who buy”, he observed.

According to the businessman, the criminals broke the gate. “They pulled [o portão] and the part that is anchored to the wall remained. I believe it will be a loss in the range of R$ 2 thousand just for a new one. Or more. We think the thieves thought the gate would be aluminum, but it was iron,” he declared.

Man dies after being shot while waiting for seller who advertised motorcycle on the internet

2 of 2 Security camera image shows two men ripping off a gate in the Casa Amarela neighborhood, in Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Security camera image shows two men ripping off a gate in the Casa Amarela neighborhood, in Recife – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In a note, the Civil Police reported that records of thefts and robberies in the Casa Amarela neighborhood are being investigated and that, in June, four arrests were made in flagrante delicto related to this type of action. Police also said they also completed inquiries into both theft and receiving.

The investigators also reinforced the importance of recording the occurrences so that the appropriate measures are taken. Complaints can be registered online.

There is also the possibility of sending information about the case confidentially through the SDS Ombudsman at 0800.081.5001.

O g1 also questioned the Civil Police about the theft that occurred on June 14 in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, but received no response until the last update of this report.