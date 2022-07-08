





Video shows passengers panicking during Andes turmoil Photo: Playback/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok and which has gone viral on other social media shows a plane rocking as it flew over the Andes Mountains, between Argentina and Chile. The images show the plane’s wing descending and ascending with the snowy mountains in the background. It is possible to hear in the background the scream of passengers frightened by the movement of the aircraft.

The video was posted by DJ and influencer Nico Vallorarni on TikTok, the post had 953,000 likes on the short video platform. The images were recorded as the plane approached the city of Ushuaia, in Argentine Patagonia, on June 12, however, the episode has gone viral in recent days.

Nico posted a video afterwards saying that, despite the scare, he arrived at his destination well and that he was only worried about a lady and her son by the level of tension that the two were. “They were desperate, poor people, screaming a lot. The lady kept asking for the plane to come down. But this kind of thing is common when you fly,” said Nico.

Watch the video posted by Nico on TikTok: