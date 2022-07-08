Vila Nova has three ex-Bahia players as starters



Source: Publicity / Vila Nova

Bahia will visit Vila Nova this Friday (08), for the 17th round of Serie B. On the opponent’s side, there will be three players who wore the tricolor shirt at certain moments in their careers.

Defender Rafael Donato, midfielder Pablo and midfielder Arthur Rezende are the former tricolors in the alvirrubro squad. The three should be holders against Bahia.

Rafael Donato

Donato is the player with the most outstanding passage in the Squadron. In 2012, he participated in the conquest of the Bahian title with prominence.

The following year, he returned to the club on loan, but without the same level of performance. There were 42 games in total.

At 33 years of age, the defender maintains his reputation as a “top scorer”, requiring care in aerial shots. In 2021, he scored five goals. In 2022, he has 32 games and two goals.

Arthur Rezende

Arthur Rezende had a passage that was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, which suspended the activities of the transition team. He left the club with six games.

He was even the author of the goal of the last tricolor triumph in a Ba-Vi, in a free kick at the end of the game played at Barradão.

For Vila Nova, there are 30 games played this season, with seven goals and two assists.

Pablo

The most discreet passage was that of steering wheel Pablo Roberto. He was in the tricolor squad throughout 2021, as a promise after having achieved prominence in the previous season. At Bahia, he won few chances and did not establish himself. There were only nine games.

For Vila Nova, he counts 29 performances in 2022, with two goals and an assist.