“We are very…”; Vítor Pereira’s situation is exposed ‘in the can’ by Danilo at Corinthians

O Corinthians is going through a very different moment to that of the last seasons, achieving interesting results, even if he doesn’t have the style to apply so many routs and present an extremely flashy football. The team led by Vítor Pereira is often able to do enough to win or guarantee an interesting result, whatever the competition.

In the Brasileirão, when he had his squad 100% available, he led for a few roundsbut with reinforcements and playing many times with an alternative team, he ended up falling in the table, even if he follows only 3 points behind Palmeiras, who are 1st with 29. The expectation, however, is to continue dreaming of a title in the Copa do Brasil , especially after the 4-0 over Santos.

One of the “trumps” of the current situation of Portuguese in Timão is the use of youngaffectionately called “kids” by the coach, who are winning many opportunities, in every tournament. This choice to include base players in the professional squad has been decisiveapproved internally and becoming a reason for praise from Daniloidol and current under-20 coach:

“This is very important. When I really played, I stayed here for ten years and hardly any athlete went there (professional). I trained and came back, I ended up having few spaces, even because our team was very good, we hired a lot, so the base didn’t have much space. This depends a lot on the coach, this is a very good thing for him, to look at the base, to give him the opportunity“started Danilo, for Gazeta Esportiva, adding:

“I’m there in the under-20 now, there are several players who have great potential ahead of them, maybe not today, but in two or three years, when I’m young, having the opportunity, the tendency is that it will do very well. We are very happy about that, because he is using the foundation“, finished. The expectation is that more boys receive opportunities according to the needs of São Paulo.