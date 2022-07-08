weekend in Curitiba with options for everyone

There is no shortage of options to enjoy in the coming days. Among the tips on what to do in Curitiba, the Plural selected shows and shows to entertain the little ones (already on vacation) and also the adults, in addition to poetry releases, an unusual preview for moviegoers and also a good choice to enjoy the flavors of winter. Read and make your choices.

1. “Bernat Metge” and “Fissures”

(book launch)

Poetry lovers can visit the Arte & Letra bookstore and cafe to check out two new releases this weekend. These are the titles “Bernat Metge”, by the Argentine Lucas Margarit, in a bilingual edition with a translation by Juan Terenzi, and “Fis(s)uras”, by Terenzi himself. The books will also be on sale directly with the publisher Micronotes.

Saturday (9), at 11 am, at Arte & Letra (Rua Desembargador Motta, 2011 – Centro). Entry is free.

Poetry book “Fis(s)uras”, by Juan Terenzi (Photo: Editora Micronotas/Disclosure)

2. “EBA! The Extraordinary Library of Alexandria”

(Children’s Theater)

The play seeks to awaken a taste for reading by telling the story of a leprechaun who got lost and ended up living in the Library of Alexandria, one of the greatest centers of knowledge production in antiquity and also one of the most important libraries in the world.

Saturday (9), at 4 pm, at Teatro do Sesc da Esquina (Rua Visconde do Rio Branco, 969 – Centro). Tickets from R$ 10 (trade workers). More information on the Sesc Paraná website.

Children’s show “EBA! The Extraordinary Library of Alexandria”, by Alameda Cia. Theatrical, on display at the Sesc da Esquina Theater (Photo: Michelle Martins/Disclosure)

3. Documentary “Vicente”

(Short film premiere)

The documentary, written by Jussara Batista and directed by Alan Raffo, tells stories of the life of Vicente Aparecido dos Santos, a wheelchair user who has played adapted basketball and lived on the streets of Curitiba. Based on reports, the work makes a profile of the character to show the invisibility and stigmas imposed on the vulnerable population.

Friday (8), at 7 pm, at Cinemateca de Curitiba (Rua Presidente Carlos Cavalcanti, 1174 – San Francisco). Tickets will be exchanged for donations of food, hygiene items, warm clothes or blankets in good condition. Read more about the movie here.

Scene from the documentary “Vicente”, which premieres at Cinemateca de Curitiba (Photo: Alan Raffo/Disclosure)

4. Film “Crimes of the Future”

(Movie preview session)

The horror film “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg, marks the return of the filmmaker to the direction of feature films after a hiatus of ten years. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, the film will have a preview in cinemas in Curitiba – at least – suggestive: it will be shown at midnight on Friday, to amplify the sensations it can cause in the audience.

Friday (8), at 11:59 pm, at Cine Passeio (Rua Riachuelo, 410 – Centro). Tickets on sale at www.ingresso.com, from R$ 10 (half).

Trailer for “Crimes of the Future” by director David Cronenberg, previews Friday at midnight at Cine Passeio

5. MPB for Children with Taque Taque Tá

(Children’s music show)

The 39th Music Workshop of Curitiba and the 10th Winter Festival of the Historic Center present different attractions this weekend, including for children. Among the options for the little ones is the show by the group Taque Tique Tá, with original songs that go through Brazilian rhythms in a playful and interactive way.

Sunday (10), at 11 am, at the Curitiba Memorial (in Largo da Ordem, Rua Claudino dos Santos, 79 – São Francisco). Entry is free. More information, here.

Sunday has a show by Taque Tique Tá – MPB for Children at Largo da Ordem (Photo: Zeca Milleo/Disclosure)

6. Winter Festival in the Historic Center of Curitiba

(Gastronomy, music, cinema, etc.)

The 10th edition of the festival brings music, art and gastronomy to the Historic Center of the city. This year’s edition takes place in partnership with Oficina de Música de Curitiba, which resulted in a program of 14 shows. Among other attractions, the event offers options to delight in the flavors of winter and also film screenings on the Largo da Ordem boardwalk with the Cine Geek project.

From Thursday (7) to next Saturday (16). Shows and movie screenings are free. More information, here.

Largo da Ordem is the venue for the Winter Festival. Photo: Tami Taketani/Plural.

7. Show “Duos” with Daniel Migliavacca and Caíto Marcondes

(Song)

Concert by mandolinist Daniel Migliavacca, who shares the stage with São Paulo percussionist Caíto Marcondes. It is the first show of six that will take place in Curitiba until December, always with a different guest, and they present the public with the sound of the mandolin in duets with other instruments.

Wednesday and Thursday (13th and 14th), at 20:00, at Teatro Barracão Encena (Rua Treze de Maio, 160 – Centro). Tickets from R$ 5 (half). Sell ​​directly at the venue one hour before the show.

Mandolinist Daniel Migliavacca receives guests at the show “Duos” (Photo: Elis Ribeirete/Disclosure)