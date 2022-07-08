What is known about the shooting that killed Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister

video caption,

Aerial footage of the scene where former Prime Minister of Japan Abe was shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after a shooting on Friday (7/8) in the city of Nara, in central Japan.

Abe was shot twice while delivering a speech on Friday morning. The 41-year-old shooter was arrested.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect — who has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara — used a handcrafted weapon.

Local media reports say he is a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Japanese equivalent of the Navy.

