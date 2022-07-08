What You Can Do to End Your iPhone’s Full Memory

Anyone who uses their cell phone a lot knows that storage space ends up being insufficient at some point. The more apps you download, it seems like the device tends to run out quickly. In this way, other resources are blocked and when this ends up being noticed at a time when a photo needs to be taken, all that remains is to try to remove some media content or applications.

However, think of at least 5 digital tools you’ve downloaded that you can’t do without. Currently, it is possible to think of many solutions aimed at transport, research and organization that should not be excluded from the cell phone. Current models often feature smart cache cleaning, only deleting information temporarily used on social media and other platforms.

Delete all cache data to make better use of your iPhone memory

1st Step: Go to the ”Settings” part of the iPhone and tap on the Apple ID, selecting ”iCloud”.

2nd Step: Select ”Manage Storage” and choose the apps you want to delete the cache, remembering that this only erases the activity history and not the app itself.

3rd Step: After you select the app, click ”Erase Data” and finish the operation.

Always try to check if the memory is full and also see if you don’t have any applications using up your iPhone’s memory. Social networks like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp end up processing data practically every day, so always clear the cache of these tools. Your files can also be forwarded to a drive, allowing more content to be saved later.