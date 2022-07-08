“Whatever misses a goal is unbelievable…”; Renata Fan’s program puts Rony ahead of Palmeiras’ ‘disaffection’ in the air

In the 5-0 defeat of Cerro Porteño, last Wednesday (6), the palm trees was finally able to see the goal scored by a bicycle Ron, who had been trying to do it for months. The number 10 was considered, unsurprisingly, the star of the game that qualified Alviverde for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, with two goals and one assist.

In fact, even the most critical of shirt 10, there is no way to hide it: Rony is very decisive for Abel Ferreira’s team. In Libertadores, then, man is transformed. With the two against the Paraguayans, the striker reached the incredible mark of 18 goals in the history of the competition, surpassing none other than Pelé. Zico had already been left behind before.

In 2022 alone, there are 18 goals and four assists from “Rústico”, as it is affectionately called by the Palmeiras fans. In this Thursday’s Open Game program (7), the presenter Renata Fan started the debate about Ron’s importance in Abel’s team and his colleague John Paul Cappelanes tried to defend the athlete from possible criticism.

Does Ron get flustered sometimes? Yup. Do you miss a lot of goals? Yes, but there was a comparison to a disaffection from the Palmeiras fans to defend shirt 10. “Every striker loses chances. What Gabigol misses in terms of goals is unbelievable (…) Today, Rony, tactically, is the best player in Brazilian football by far. He fulfills his role with mastery in Abel Ferreira’s team”, said cappellanes. Renata was on the same line.

With 18 goals, Rony pursues the leadership of the Brazilian relationship in Libertadores. To date, the record holder is Luizão, with 29, two more than Gabigol. The striker and Verdão will have Atlético-MG in the next phase of the Libertadores for a place in the semifinals. The dates and times have not yet been confirmed by Conmebol.