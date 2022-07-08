WhatsApp shows the wrong time? Learn how to adjust

Does your WhatsApp show the wrong time in messages sent by your contacts? So it is likely that your phone is not set to update the date and time or time zone automatically.

This problem is quite common and can be fixed by changing the date and time in your phone’s settings. Find out how to do this.

Setting Date and Time on iPhone (iOS)

Open the Settings app; Tap on General and then on Date and Time; Activate the Automatically option; If your iPhone has location permissions turned on, it will set the time to your region’s time zone.

How to set date and time on iPhone (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

Setting Android phone date and time

Open the Settings app; Tap General Management or System (depends on mobile); Then tap Date & Time; Enable the Automatic date and time option.

How to set date and time on Android (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

It is worth remembering that the time zone is different from the time, to edit it you must:

On the Date & Time page, turn off Automatic Date & Time; Tap Select time zone; Tap Region to configure the country you are in; Then tap Time Zone to select the State.

How to set time zone on Android (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

recommended

WhatsApp’s recommendation is that you set the date and time to “Automatically” or “Network Provided”. With this setting enabled, your carrier will set the correct time on your device.

If the time is still incorrect even with this setting enabled, it is likely that there is a problem with your network. Therefore, you should contact your mobile carrier to find a solution. Another possible solution is to uninstall and install WhatsApp again.