WhatsApp will allow use of secondary cell phone to send and receive messages

WhatsApp will allow the synchronization of conversations between two mobile devices in real time. Beta version 2.22.15.13 supports registering another mobile as a secondary without requiring an active internet connection on the primary device to send messages.

When the second device is activated, WhatsApp will start pulling chats directly from the server to ensure full access to messages. Any user will be able to link an extra device, which can help anyone dealing with two devices or companies that need to have multiple people connected.

The secondary phone will receive all messages and will be able to interact with chats even if the primary device is not connected (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

According to WhatsApp, when logging in on a secondary mobile device, chats are securely copied (encrypted) to the device. This process will download everything from the cloud, so it may take some time to complete. But the good part is that synchronization does not prevent use, so you can send and receive new messages while transferring old ones.

The messaging app already supported multiple connections on computers, notebooks and tablets (via the Web), but only one mobile device at a time was allowed. Now, you can keep the account linked to your personal device and use a functional cell phone to send or receive messages and media.

Be careful with the registration of secondary devices

Although there is a positive side, it is important to emphasize the danger of novelty in case of identity theft. A criminal could silently access all of your messages, interact with your contacts, and do some damage before the victim knows it. The ideal is to activate all possible security features to avoid scares.

For now, the “companion mode” is still under development and even WhatsApp beta testers can’t use it. The platform has not mentioned such a possibility, so it may take a few months for the experiment to reach users.

Yesterday (7), another test of “Zap” expanded the transfer of conversation history from Android to iOS. The addition will allow people to switch operating systems without losing messages exchanged in individual or group chats.

Source: WABetaInfo