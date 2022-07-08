Where to watch season 18 in Streaming

Grey’s Anatomy is an older medical drama on TV and wherever it goes, the series is always very successful. In recent years, the series has become the target of an arm wrestle between several streaming services in Brazil. Both the newcomer Star+ and the veteran Netflix fought until the last minute to keep the series in the catalogue.

Star+ absorbed all productions owned by Disney, including those shown on the American channel ABC. However, the series is still on other streaming services, demonstrating its huge popularity. As Star+ hosts such productions, we were hoping that Grey’s Anatomy was a kind of service document.

The 18th season of the series showed that the series still has wood to burn. In the episodes, after facing the pandemic, Meredith saw things get on track. Even in the field of love. The character returned to meet Nick Marsh, who had already participated in the 14th season.

With that, fans who watch the series via streaming, wonder if the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be added somewhere around here. Well, here’s what we already know.

What Happens in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy

During the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, we see a fresh start for Dr. Meredith Grey. So she decides to take a job in Minnesota, far from Seattle. However, there is a special reason why such a decision can be made.

With the move to the city, she may have a chance to cure Alzheimer’s, which is the disease that took her mother. It is on this walk that she meets the doctor Nick Marsh, with whom she worked a few years ago, at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. So, that’s when she ends up giving herself another chance at love.

At the same time, things at Gray Sloan are in turmoil. Residents do not live up to expectations, and doctors turn to Dr. Addison Montgomery to help with the mission. But to no avail and throughout the season, Gray Sloan threatens to lose the resident program.

With new opportunities and a possible new life away from Seattle, Meredith is at an impasse between turning her back on the hospital where she grew up as a doctor – but lost so many loved ones – or embracing a fresh start.

When Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy comes to Streaming?

As of this writing, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is airing on the Sony channel. Weekly, on Tuesdays, the unpublished episodes are shown from 21:00. However, after the end of the season, there is already a premiere forecast.

The first window in the stream belongs to Star+. As was the case, for example, with Netflix, the seasons of the medical series were always available in September. Therefore, there is a great chance, although it has not yet been officially confirmed, that the series will arrive in this period.

Despite being available on Amazon Prime Video, the season’s arrival on the service, as well as its permanence, is uncertain. If the series continues in the catalogue, the episodes are likely to arrive a little later. Certainly, the forecast for availability is for November or December.

We will update this thread when information becomes available about the Season 18 premiere date of Grey’s Anatomy.

The series has already been renewed for a 19th season.

Rumors about the renewal of the 19th season were high. However, the series will return for season 19. Actress Ellen Pompeo, who is also a producer on the series, has renewed her contract for another season. That is, the medical drama will return for new episodes from October 6th.

In addition to Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and others.

So, are you looking forward to watching season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy?

