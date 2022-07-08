Who is Hercules, a Marvel hero who rivals Thor?

When creating Thor (who just won his latest movie Thor: Love and Thunder) drawing heavily on Norse mythology, in 1962, Marvel Comics understood that bringing stories from other mythologies would also be a good thing and with that we had the inclusion of Hercules in their narratives.

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead

It turns out that Thor: Love and Thunder has hit theaters, and after the plot resolutions – in which Odin’s son defeated Zeus to the point where we thought he was dead – we have his son Hercules’ appearance in the film’s first post-credits scene. (know more here). Thirsting for revenge, Zeus then strikes a deal with his son so that Chris Hemsworth’s character learns that they can’t be mocked.

But who is Marvel’s Hercules?

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (always them), the character made his comic book debut in avengers #10 (1964) as a servant of Immortus (a variant of Kang) to be an opponent of Thor. However, this apparition was an imposter alien, as was later revealed. So the Hercules we know made his real debut in 1965 in Journey into Mystery #1 and his first appearances consisted basically of love and hate with Thor.

Its origin respects the version of Greek mythology, so we have a demigod born from Zeus’ relationship with the mortal Alcmene, where the god of Olympus disguised himself as Alcmene’s husband, Amphitryon. Due to this genetic lineage, Hercules was obviously, from an early age, incredibly strong – to the point of strangling the two serpents placed in his nursery with the intention of killing him.

The Champions, Avengers and the Hulk Rivalry

Another traditional rival and ally of Hercules in the pages of Marvel is the Hulk. Since 1966, in Tales to Astonish #79we had the first clash between the two because of a film about himself that the Olympian wanted to produce, but was hindered by Golias Esmeralda (the clash between them ended in a draw).

In the most famous superhero team of Casa das Ideias, the Avengers, we had Hercules appearing at different times, sometimes as a punctual member, sometimes as a permanent member. One of the enemies he helped to face was Namor.

The hero also had a team to call his own. In 1975, the Champions consisted of Hercules, Ghost Rider, Black Widow, Angel and Iceman. Coincidentally, that team has been revitalized with a lineup that includes younger heroes like Nova (Sam Alexander), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan, who recently won her Disney+ series).

How is Hercules’ participation in Thor: Love and Thunder and what is his destiny in the MCU?

As we have already said, the character (played by Brett Goldstein) should arrive thirsty to avenge the humiliation suffered by his father after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, we still don’t know Marvel Studios’ plans on how this revenge would take place: the most obvious option would be in the fifth God of Thunder movie, but that could take a long time to happen, due to Marvel productions always needing development. in tune with the MCU.