Why Yuri Alberto can be entered before Pedrinho in Libertadores – 07/08/2022

Announced this Thursday (7th) by Atlético-MG, striker Pedrinho will have to wait longer than other players to enter the field. A FIFA resolution, specific to athletes coming from Ukraine, determines that registration can only be made from August 1st. Thus, Galo races against time to be able to use the reinforcement in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, against Palmeiras, which will have the first leg in the first week of the month.

“FIFA Circular 1804 imposed some administrative rules on annex 7 of the RSTJ, which provides for the provisional rules in view of the exceptional situation of conflicts in Ukraine, especially for foreign players and coaches coming from Ukraine. In this sense, it was established that the Players subject to the application of article 2 of annex 7, that is, those who unilaterally suspended the contract with a Ukrainian club, as they did not reach a mutual agreement, could only have their international transfer request in TMS after August 1. No the request and, after the formalities, the issuance of the International Transfer Certificate (CTI), the athlete cannot be enrolled in the new Federation and, therefore, cannot act”, explains João Paulo di Carlo, lawyer specialized in sports law and columnist of Law in the Field.

Lawyer Luiza Soares, a specialist in sports law, understands that “the FIFA Circular demonstrates that the entity’s intention is still to encourage Ukrainian clubs and foreign athletes and coaches active in the country to reach a common agreement, even with the already announced expansion period of suspension of employment contracts until June 30, 2023, seeking to protect contracts that were in progress until then. However, given the country’s situation, which is notably worrying, the search for people’s safety and the full development of rights of the professionals involved stands out, although FIFA still seeks to mitigate the effects of contract suspensions and mass international transfers in the Ukrainian Federation and, consequently, in the international system as a whole”.

“This period determined through the Circular serves this purpose, but it may, as in the case of Brazilian clubs, interfere with the registration of athletes in competitions already in progress, since we will have a gap of almost 1 month until they can actually have their situations regularized in the TMS system and consequently in Brazil and in Conmebol, which does not happen with the professionals who arrived from Russia, who were not affected by this new understanding of FIFA and, therefore, are getting their release from Russian clubs and the subsequent transfer and registration in competitions here in the country”, adds the specialist.

João Paulo di Carlo, however, says that “the FIFA circular does not make it very clear whether this date will also apply to footballers who have reached a mutual agreement with Ukrainian clubs, therefore those who ‘escape’ the application of Article 2.

“In my view, it does not apply, and the athlete may be able to play when the window opens here in Brazil (July 18), for example. market”, says the lawyer.

Pedrinho belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, but his contract was suspended after the stoppage of Ukrainian football due to the war with Russia, which started on February 24. The striker arrived at Atlético-MG on loan until the end of 2023. It is the end of 2023.

After the player’s presentation, Atlético-MG’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, gave a press conference to explain FIFA’s determination and how Pedrinho’s situation is.

“The latest FIFA resolution, which allows the registration for athletes who are on an exceptional basis, both in Ukraine and Russia, to be registered from August 1st. It is a reality that has occurred in the last two days and that we will have to adapt,” said the manager.

Galo’s main concern is to be able to register Pedrinho in time for the Libertadores quarterfinals. The first match against Palmeiras, which will be held at Mineirão, will take place between the 2nd and 4th of August. Therefore, the Minas Gerais club would need to be quick or else obtain a special authorization to bring forward that date and thus complete the attacker’s registration process in the continental competition.

“Already thinking mainly about the schedule related to the Copa Libertadores, we will try in every way, club with the support and help of Pedrinho’s agents, to find a solution so that he can, at least, be registered for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. “, declared Rodrigo Caetano.

Pedrinho’s situation is different from other players hired by Atlético-MG. Cristian Pavón, Alan Kardec and Jemerson can already be registered and used by the club on July 18, when the international transfer window reopens.

Pedrinho is not the only athlete who returned to Brazilian football after the beginning of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Yuri Alberto, who was at Zenit, was loaned to Corinthians until the end of 2023. The striker’s situation, however, is different and he may be registered by the São Paulo club for the next phase of the continental competition on the 18th.

“Athletes coming from Russia, as was the case of striker Yuri Alberto, does not apply the date of August 1, since the article that deals with foreign players/coaches coming from Russia is the 3rd of Annex 7. , the attacker can already have the transfer request made and the CTI issued when the window opens”, explains João Paulo di Carlo.

