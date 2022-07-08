With new coach, Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez may have more opportunities at Santos

One of the most experienced players in the Santos squad, Uruguayan midfielder Carlos Sánchez played little in 2022. Due to the recovery from knee surgery, the limit of foreigners in a game in Brazil and the lack of confidence of the now ex-coach Fabián Bustos – sacked this Thursday – in his football, the 37-year-old has only played seven times this season. Now, with a new commander, he may have more chances.



In four matches for the Campeonato Paulista, one for the Campeonato Brasileiro and two for the Copa Sudamericana, Sánchez always entered the field from the bench. It looked like he was earning Bustos’ trust, as he played precisely in the last three draws with Deportivo Táchira, in Venezuela; defeat to Flamengo, in Vila Belmiro; and draw and elimination on penalties for the Venezuelan team, last Wednesday, also in Santos.

The Uruguayan does not want to leave Santos in the next international transfer window, which will open on the 18th. His priority is to turn things around. Sánchez recognizes the bad moment and has received polls through his managers, but he would like to fulfill his contract, which runs until July 22, 2023.

Hired in 2018, the Uruguayan midfielder, who stood out at River Plate, is the top foreign scorer in Santos’ history, with 32 goals. He and his family have already stated that they are adapted to the Baixada Santista and want to stay.

