With Rony on the bike, Palmeiras presents itself at the Academy | palm trees

Palmeiras performed again this Friday morning, at the Football Academy. In a social network, the club took advantage of Rony’s great goal against Cerro Porteño to show the striker exercising on a bicycle, in the center of excellence.

After taking a break on Thursday, the group started preparing for the next round of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão faces Fortaleza on Sunday, at 6 pm, in Ceará, for the 16th round of the national competition.

1 of 3 Rony does exercise on the bike during Palmeiras training – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Rony does exercise on the bike during Palmeiras training – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In addition to Jailson and Gabriel Veron, who meet the schedule established by the Health and Performance Nucleus, Verdão did not count this Friday with Rafael Navarro, who injured his right thigh in the first half of the match against Cerro Porteño and began the recovery process.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Abel Ferreira during training with Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

Expelled against Athletico-PR, Gabriel Menino will serve automatic suspension on Sunday. The holders who were preserved in Libertadores can again be available.

If he decides to use maximum force against Fortaleza, which will be the last game before the Choque-Rei of the Copa do Brasil, Abel can start Verdão with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.

Check out Rony’s bicycle goal, from Palmeiras, against Cerro Porteño

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 29 points and two ahead of Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG. Abel Ferreira’s team, however, did not win in the last two rounds of the tournament: a draw with Avaí and a defeat against Hurricane.

3 of 3 Merentiel and Atuesta during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Merentiel and Atuesta during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧