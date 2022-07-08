Woman hears her dogs barking and can’t believe what she sees when looking at security camera

Julie Levine, who lives in a quiet, suburban neighborhood in California, USA, never had to worry about her safety and that of her pets. But everything changed when she came across a terrifying scene on surveillance cameras.

The coyote jumping over the wall. (Photo: Youtube / KTLA 5)

About 1 month ago, the housewife was woken up by her Beagles barking in the middle of the night. This had happened before, when the dogs saw mice outside the house, so Julie didn’t worry too much and went back to sleep.

Julie’s Beagle. (Photo: Youtube / KTLA 5)

When it dawned, he decided to look at the cameras what caught the attention of the dogs, that’s when he got the biggest scare of his life. In the record a coyote appeared entering the house through the dog door.

The animal is entering the residence. (Photo: Youtube / KTLA 5)

According to the footage, the wild animal was inside the house for three minutes, but the dogs’ barking was so loud that it came out the same place it came in.

The coyote at Julie’s house. (Photo: Youtube / KTLA 5)

Although coyotes do not attack humans, Julie’s dogs were in serious danger. Domestic animals often become prey to wildlife.

Julie giving an interview. (Photo: Youtube / KTLA 5)

Since that night, the owner has been locking the dog’s door to prevent this situation from happening and to prevent the beagles’ lives from being in danger again.

See also the NEW video of our Jornalzinho:

The case of the fox seen with a DESIGN bag and more news in Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet