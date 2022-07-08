“You get staggered pay”; Marcos Braz ‘crava’ if he will bring Enzo Fernández to Flamengo

O Flamengo has strengthened quite recently, increasing the need with the serious injury of Bruno Henrique, who should only return in about 10 months, in addition to the possibility of Willian Arão, for example, being traded soon. In order not to lose strength, the board was agile and confirmed 2 “heavy” news: Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal.

The intention is to continue with the high performance that has been presented in the command of Dorival Júnior, in the same way that he did in the return game against Tolima. In addition to those already mentioned, Marcos Braz confirmed that he sought more negotiations with other players, as was the case of Enzo Fernándezfrom River Plate, bringing details:

“One that we started to consult was Enzo Fernández. When I saw which clubs were in contention, and knowing the market, we got out of the negotiation. We were behind Enzo for a long time. There is no problem with a South American player. We have Chilean, Uruguayan. We don’t have any problem, but when you go to the European market, you get staggered payment within the negotiation. In the South American market, you find it more difficult, even because of the clubs’ needs“began the executive, in an interview held last Thursday (7), adding:

“We made a proposal for one or two players here in South America. I won’t say who the players are, but it wasn’t just Enzo Fernández. We have nothing against South American negotiation here on the continent”, highlighted Braz, as published by the portal “Torcedores.com”. In addition, the manager also spoke about the large number of defenders currently in the Flamengo squad:

“In fact, we have a considerable number of defenders. We had problems with injuries and that has now subsided. Of course, with this tactical change, we might not need that many defenders. However, we are at the beginning of the window, you may have proposals. Now, talking to Dorival, we understand that there will be many games, God willing, of Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro. Maybe that will allow us to rotate the cast.”finished.