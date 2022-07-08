Yuri Alberto thrashes last 9 shirts in goal average

Yuri Alberta arrives at Corinthians with a very clear mission: to score goals. The team has suffered with the low productivity of its forwards, and the average of goals of the reinforcement is double the average of the last 9 shirts of Alvinegro. It has an official presentation scheduled for tonight (8), from 19:00 (Brasília time), with the presence of the fans at the Neo Química Arena.

The striker was hired on loan from Zenit, from Russia, and arrives with the mission of being Corinthians’ goalkeeper. He is the central player that Vítor Pereira has been waiting for since he arrived at the club, still in February, but had not received. Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes were used in the role.

The Corinthians reinforcement scored 12 goals and was Internacional’s top scorer in last year’s Brasileirão, for example. In Russia, no one from Zenit has scored more goals than him (six) between his debut in February and the end of the European season in May.

In 2022, he scored seven goals in the 16 matches he played – one for Internacional and six for Zenit. This is worth an average of 0.44 goals per game. In simple comparison, Jô scored four times in 19 matches he made at Corinthians until terminating his contract last month (0.21 goal/game); Gustavo Mosquito scored three out of 26 (0.12 goals/game); Júnior Moraes arrived with prestige, but did not take off, with one goal in 16 matches (0.06 goal/game). Róger Guedes is the team’s top scorer in the season with eight goals in 34 games (0.24 goal/game), but with the asterisk of not always being “shirt 9”. Necessity also made VP use the young Giovane and Felipe Augusto in the position, but the duo does not have a professional goal.

Collectively, Corinthians has gone four games without scoring a single goal, three of which are 0-0 draws and a rout for Fluminense. The attack center, by the way, suffers even more. The last goal scored by a player in the sector came seven matches ago, in the 1-1 with Atlético-GO, with Guedes.

Even if it is the hope of goals, Yuri Alberto will have to wait to debut. He can only be registered with the CBF from the opening of the transfer window on July 18. Therefore, he cannot enter the field against Flamengo, at 4 pm this Sunday (10), for the Brasileirão, and is also out against Santos (Wednesday, 13, in the Copa do Brasil) and Ceará (Saturday, 16, Brasileirão). The debut can be against Coritiba, on the 20th.