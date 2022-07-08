Zendaya and Tom Holland should buy R$ 28.4 million triplex, says newspaper

Actors Tom Holland, 26, and Zendaya, 25, may be ready for the next step in their relationship. The couple was seen in Brooklyn, New York, in the United States, looking for a property. The two visited a triplex apartment worth US$ 5.35 million, equivalent to R$ 28.4 million.

According to information from the NY Post, the property visited by the couple has five bedrooms in a property measuring 408 square meters. The triplex also has six bathrooms, a half bath, large kitchen in an architecture dating back to the 1860s. In addition, the property has plenty of indoor and outdoor space, as well as neutral, stone-colored, light-filled interiors.

Zendaya already has a property of her own in Brooklyn, while Tom lives in a luxury rental property on the Upper West Side.

According to reports from the outlet, the actress, the star of “Euphoria” and Emmy award-winning, was “absolutely stunning” with her boyfriend visiting the property.

The couple, who met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), maintain a low-key relationship. Recently, L’Officiel US magazine reported that the two adopted a dog together, a pit bull puppy named Pistachio. She already has a schnauzer named Noon, while the actor has one of the breed. staffordshire bull terrier, from the name Tessa.

