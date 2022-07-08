Zendaya to direct episode of “Euphoria”

Quoted again for the Emmy for best actress for “Euphoria”, Zendaya also plans to direct an episode of the series in Season 3. In an interview with Italy’s Vogue magazine, she said that she almost directed episode 6 of season 2, but didn’t have enough time to prepare because she had to focus on acting.

“I want to have enough time to do it right. So it will probably happen next season.” Zendaya.

Read more:

The actress is very close to the creator and director of “Euphoria”, Sam Levinson. Although he was unable to work on the direction of any episodes of Season 2, Zendaya took care of the soundtrack. She wrote songs with labrinth for the episodes, and the songs were released on digital platforms.

About the 3rd season: it is confirmed, but still does not have a premiere date. The cast gave hints that the series will only return in 2024. The recordings would be for 2023, due to the commitments of the actors with other works. Zendayaabove all, has a full schedule this year with works in the cinema.

Will Tom Holland appear in “Euphoria”? Zendaya responds!

Tom Holland has already expressed his desire to appear in “Euphoria”, a series starring his girlfriend Zendaya. But will that ever happen? Zendaya responded to the Hollywood Access website: “Can it be. It could be true. I cannot confirm or deny. The world may never know.”

Talked, talked, talked and said nothing.

The truth is Tom Holland was seen on the set of “Euphoria” several times during the shooting of season 2. Some fans even believe that he can be seen in the auditorium scene, during the presentation of Lexi’s show (Maude Apatow) in school. But no one has ever confirmed the information.