5 Amazing Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Netflix continues to bet heavily on great original productions and, this July, streaming brings one of its biggest premieres of the year. The service has already shown that it knows how to make good action cinema and, this time, it brought in nothing less than heavyweights like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to command the brawl.

But the list of releases also includes some slightly smaller but equally interesting projects. This includes some documentaries about major unsolved crimes and also accounts of how they also resonate with the victims’ families. After all, what would you do if justice took 30 years and didn’t catch your daughter’s murderer for simple bureaucratic reasons?

And there is also news for the little ones, whether with animations that will take them on adventures on the high seas or with that cute story of overcoming to bring the whole family together in front of the TV.

It’s so much good that the Canaltech decided to help you out and hand-picked five great movies to watch on Netflix in July 2022.

5. The Beast of the Sea

Who said life on the high seas was exclusive to strong, muscular sailors? In the beast of the sea, we follow the story of a little girl who stowed away on a ship and boards a crew to hunt sea monsters. The problem is that she and her hero get lost and will need to overcome their differences to survive in a world of adventures.

from the director of Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures and Big hero operation, the animation replicates the old formula of unlikely partners with very charismatic characters, but with all the pirate theme that gives a whole new face to the action. In addition, the trailer already makes it clear that it is full of cute and colorful animals – that is, it will hold the attention of the little ones quite easily.

the beast of the sea arrives on Netflix on July 8th.

4. Persuasion

If you’re looking for a dose of romance in this month’s releases, how about a good dose of Jane Austen to sweeten life? The author responsible for classics such as Pride and Prejudice, Desire and Atonement and Emma has one more of his works adapted with Persuasionwhich tells the story of an interrupted love that gets a second chance when no one else believed it was possible.

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of grey) lives a young woman from a wealthy family who falls in love with a young man of humble origins. Because of this, she is persuaded to abandon the love of her life for not being a good match for her. The problem is that she never took the breakup well and, after eight years, her path will cross once again with her ex’s in what could be a new chance for happiness – only that happens just when another man comes to occupy your heart.

Persuasion premieres on Netflix on July 15th.

3. My Daughter’s Killer

Documentary focuses on the struggle and despair of the father who tries to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice for 30 years (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

Here’s a documentary that has an impact just by its title. But the story behind My Daughter’s Killer it is even harsher: in 1982, 14-year-old French girl Kalinka Bamberski was found dead in the house where she was vacationing with her mother and stepfather in Germany. And while all the evidence pointed to the culprit, a series of bureaucratic issues prevented the trial for more than three decades.

Thus, the film deals precisely with the crusade of Kalinka’s father and his struggle with the French and German courts to try to bring the murderer to justice before the crime expires – which makes him take extreme measures, such as kidnapping the suspect so that he could be judged.

My Daughter’s Killer It’s one of those unbelievable stories and it hits Netflix on July 12th.

2. Extraordinary

Based on the book by RJ Palacio, Extraordinário tells the story of a boy who was born with a facial deformity and who, even so, tries to go on with a normal life. But attending a regular school is not a simple task and he has to put up a huge struggle to fit into this new routine.

The feature starring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts is one of those cute stories about family and overcoming that brings an amazing message, very charismatic characters, a very good discussion about bullying and the strength of friendship.

Extraordinary arrives on Netflix on July 31.

1. Hidden Agent

Netflix’s big bet for this month of July is pure beating, shooting and explosions — and with big names in front of and behind the camera. double agent focuses on the actions of a CIA agent who discovers some of the agency’s secrets and who, for that, has a price on his head.

And although the story is very reminiscent of any action movie that takes place at dawn, it stands out precisely for the names involved. The whole conflict is centered around Ryan Gosling as this agent being hunted, while Chris Evans is the big bad guy of it all. And there’s still room for Ana de Armas to shine, as she’s become one of Hollywood’s big darlings.

In addition, the feature is directed by the Russo Brothers, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Ultimatum — that is, veterans of good action cinema. And everything that has been shown in the film so far shows that there will be no shortage of adrenaline, fights and good humor in this deadly race.

hidden agent arrives on Netflix on July 22nd.