5 tips to avoid your ex on social media while you’re trying to forget about him

Not all relationships end and become a friendship. The first few months after closing a cycle require a lot of wisdom and reflection in order to avoid wrong decisions. In this case, in relationships that have lasted a long time, self-care must prevail.

No one is forced to keep reliving the past and suffering for it, because it’s not good for mental health. Everyone feels emotions differently and trying to erase memories all at once ends up being a problem. However, certain memories can be left aside by avoiding looking at the profile on social networks.

Understand how to get over your ex using social media consciously

Searching his profile all the time only increases anxiety

You have to focus on your life, seeking only your happiness and not looking at what the other is building. Don’t keep trying to understand other people’s overcoming and when it all started. If one day you come back, it will be at a time of more maturity and dialogue.

You’re not being childish by blocking the person.

Just verbalizing that you want to stay away for a period is not enough, block the profiles, especially if your emotional state is fragile. Step away from the bond of dependency and start living as you wish.

Instagram is a showcase

If by chance, an image or suggestive content about the person appears, remember that any social network is a showcase. Therefore, not everything behind the posts translates to reality. Chances are high that it was fake.

No need to block everyone

Remember that you don’t have to be radical and block all mutual friends with your ex, because it’s important to separate those relationships.

may be temporary

As was said, bad feelings tend to pass and as soon as thoughts are renewed, another mindset will take shape to start or not a new stage in their lives.