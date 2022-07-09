6 games you need to know at the gaming event

Festival takes place at São Paulo Expo until July 10, and features an excellent selection of Brazilian indies
O BIG Festivalone of the main independent game festivals in Brazil, returned to physical format in 2022. This time, the event takes place in the pavilions of the Sao Paulo Expothe same headquarters as CCXPand this year brings one of the best line-ups of Brazilian indie games from the history of editions.
As much as the event does have stations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, indies are still the soul of BIG, and a tour of the excellent exhibition of Brazilian projects is a must. From what the developers told the Detonated!, the period of pandemic and social distancing brought greater polish and more realistic goals to national projects. The games are smaller, yes, but they make up for it in a very high level of quality and finish, owing nothing to international works.
Do you intend to visit the festival and are short on time? Are you staying at home and want to get a taste of the excellent wave of national games that will be released in the coming years? Below are five essential games to enjoy and discover at BIG Festival 2022!
Wind Runners
The staff table Ludic Studios is adorned with a banner of Kate: Collateral Damagea game developed and released in 2021 to promote the film from Netflix starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. But the developers took advantage of the event to test the waters for another project, called Wind Runners.
From afar, the spaceship game draws attention with colorful scenarios and an excellent combination of pixel art with 3D, which only gives more life to the battles. The objectives are simple – destroy all enemies in the scenario – but the gameplay is challenging in just the right measure, with a surprising range of maneuvering options and weaponry to hunt rival ships through the air.
The game is very reminiscent of the highly addictive luftrauserspublished by return digital in 2014, and it has everything to be our next obsession, always looking to master its controls and the air.
bloodless
Easily one of the best demonstrations of the event, bloodless conquered by the premise inspired by samurai manga, but with an important differential: it is the story of a ronin with a bloody past who swore never to practice violence again.
Still, the game is quite frenetic, as the ronin Tomoe has to face off against other samurai and armed opponents only using non-lethal strikes and counterattacks. You need to know how to move well through the scenarios, and get the timing right to dodge, defend and disarm merciless enemies.
bloodless it is remarkable for its visuals of few colors, but with very detailed animations, for its dialogues with surprising sensitivity, and it seems that it will take work to conquer its mechanics. At the event, the developers of Point N’ Sheepfrom Recife, stated that they even had to reschedule the demonstration as they accidentally ended up creating something too complicated for the fair floor.
Pocket Bravery
The beauty of the BIG Festival 2022 game selection is precisely the huge variety of styles and genres. Walking through the Brazilian games section means seeing a little bit of everything, including the promising fighting game Pocket Bravery.
With characters heavily inspired by anime such as Dragon Ballthe game brings mechanics there Street Fighter ridiculously polished and fluid. The combat is intense, and there are all sorts of characters you’d expect from a blockbuster – the power-ups, the grabbers, the boxers, and so on.
Usually, indie developers don’t make so many fighting games because it’s a little hell to take care of balance, but the folks at Statera Studio seems to have taken it literally – even though they admitted to the Detonated! who are also working hard to ensure a fair, balanced and competitive experience.
We took a stand with one of the developers, and we were impressed by the great mechanics, the charismatic cast with good animations, and the scenarios inspired by real-world locations, such as a sunny afternoon in Porto, Portugal, the streets of Japan, and also the stages. of the Treta Championship, in Curitiba. Pocket Bravery has everything to become a phenomenon among fighting game enthusiasts, including story mode, and online with netcode rollback, which guarantees fair and delay-free matches even via the internet.
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
Perhaps the most impressive demo of the entire event, astrea is one of the most unique games on display at BIG Festival 2022. Developed by the team at Little Leo Gamesis a dice-rolling combat game with a very interesting mechanic of conflict between good and evil.
In a world where these forces clash, the player needs to purify corrupted creatures, which in turn try to corrupt the protagonist. The attack is a series of effects drawn randomly on six-sided dice, which can have Purification or Corruption consequences. With a limited amount of moves per turn, each hand asks for multiple strategic decisions about when to attack, when to defend, and even when to corrupt to unlock new abilities.
the gameplay of astrea it’s a complex tug of war, where you have to give blood to get blood – but always trying to anticipate the enemy’s bad luck and moves so you don’t bleed to death. The demo presents us with a very interesting fantasy lore, and an impeccable visual that recalls something like Child of Lightand impresses by the amount of content.
Under bass
the developer Thiago Oliveirafrom Maranhão, has already shown its strength with the great red ronin. Now, he returns with another highly addictive turn-based experience, which is about to be officially released: Under bass.
That roguelike brings a macabre look, like exploring tombs full of corpses and monsters, and your character has only three skills: a dash forward, jump and throw your sword. All three can be used both offensively and defensively, and every turn – whether moving or attacking – results in an action on the enemy’s side.
It might seem simple at first, but it’s a delightfully challenging game to master. It’s easy to make mistakes and end up surrounded by zombies that drain your life points, or else your action points just to get away. But nothing beats the satisfaction of slicing through a series of enemies in a row with a single action. At the event, it was possible to see that the public felt challenged by Under basstaking advantage of the short minutes with the demonstration to try to get further and further and spend less trouble on the battlefield.
Under bass has a release scheduled for July 13 on the PC.
Knights of the Deep
Games with local multiplayer are always a great choice for events. Not only is it nice to have a few cons with your friends, it’s also a good opportunity to challenge and have fun with strangers. In this aspect, Knights of the Deep is one of the best titles on display at the BIG Festival.
An absolutely strange mix of games, the game has the chaotic dynamics of Super Smash Bros.gameplay shaped by dark soulscapacity of up to 64 players there battle royale… and features lobsters.
Can be used in up to eight players, the chaos of Knights of the Deep yields some of the best moments of the event. It’s very unusual to look at the screen and see a huge arena of giant lobsters coming out in the hand, exchanging pincers and attacking each other with lightsabers or hammers like Thor’s. It’s worth mentioning on the list just because it’s a split-screen game, a rarity in the age of online-only games, but the game won us over with its bizarre crustacean shit.
honorable mentions
Six games is not enough to demonstrate the greatness of the titles on display at BIG Festival 2022, so it’s worth mentioning a few more demos that caught our attention. the horror The Devil Inside Usreleased for PC in October 2021, piqued our morbid curiosity by putting us in the role of an exorcist – with excellent voice acting by none other than Lauro Fabianothe Brazilian voice of Albus Dumbledore in the franchise Harry Potter.
Sasa: Danger Has a Microphonethe TCC project of one of the developers of Estata Studiois one of the most charismatic games on display, a beat-em-up starring a children’s show host who needs to rescue her stagehand. imagine the Xuxa going down the dick (and the microphone) on punks and clowns in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, and it’s impossible not to feel like playing this – especially with the great line inspired by the classic drawings of Hanna Barbera. The gameplay still needs to be polished, but the humor and visuals are already worth your attention.
Another game to enjoy with the guys is PiraCrash. Developed by a single person in the Unreal Engine, the game features a variety of mini-games in which rubber ducks face off in intense combat. Not enough the frantic disputes that we took with other visitors, one of the developers of MadMozer also introduced us to the single-player mode in which, in the best cupheadyou have to face a series of bosses with a lot of dodge and attacks with accurate timing.
Remembering that the BIG Festival takes place until July 10 at São Paulo Expo, and more information can be found on the event’s official website.
If you plan to visit the event, we recommend getting lost in the Brazilian indie games section and chatting with the developers, you’ll surely leave with a great list of games to keep an eye on!