6 games you need to know at the gaming event

Festival takes place at São Paulo Expo until July 10, and features an excellent selection of Brazilian indies

O BIG Festivalone of the main independent game festivals in Brazil, returned to physical format in 2022. This time, the event takes place in the pavilions of the Sao Paulo Expothe same headquarters as CCXPand this year brings one of the best line-ups of Brazilian indie games from the history of editions.

As much as the event does have stations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, indies are still the soul of BIG, and a tour of the excellent exhibition of Brazilian projects is a must. From what the developers told the Detonated!, the period of pandemic and social distancing brought greater polish and more realistic goals to national projects. The games are smaller, yes, but they make up for it in a very high level of quality and finish, owing nothing to international works.

Do you intend to visit the festival and are short on time? Are you staying at home and want to get a taste of the excellent wave of national games that will be released in the coming years? Below are five essential games to enjoy and discover at BIG Festival 2022!