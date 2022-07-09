6 series and films about founders of large companies – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The personal life, glory and ruin of founders of great companies serve as the basis for films and series that are available on streaming platforms

In this list prepared by E-Investidor, you can see a selection of productions launched in the last seven years

The personal lives, glory and ruin of founders of great companies serve as the basis for movies and series that are available on streaming platforms.

Read too

These productions show that success in business is almost always a difficult path, fraught with conflicts with competitors and financial problems. There are those who use unethical and even illegal methods to save their own company (in some cases, themselves).

In this list prepared by E-Investor, you can see a selection of productions released in the last seven years. They tell stories of those entrepreneurs who, with intelligence and ambition, expanded their businesses around the world, but also flirted with danger and failure.

DeLorean: From Engine to Crime

The DeLorean vehicle became famous around the world when it appeared in the film Back to the future (1985). The car is the brainchild of John DeLorean (Lee Pace), who wanted to revolutionize the auto industry. Upon meeting neighbor Jim Hoffman (Jason Sudeikis), DeLorean gets caught up in a police plot, involving drug trafficking and the FBI, while needing money to save his company from bankruptcy.

Where to see: available for rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube.

hunger for power

Released in 2016, the film tells the story of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a milkshake machine salesman who, in 1954, receives an order for six machines from a diner called McDonald’s, where customers order and are dealt with quickly.

He offers himself as a commercial representative for the company, located in San Bernardino, California, goes on to expand it and, in ways that are far from ethical, ends up taking over the business that has become a worldwide success in place of the Dick brothers (Nick Offerman). and Mac Macdonald (John Carroll Lynch).

Where to see: HBO Max. Also available for rent on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Steve Jobs

The Apple founder has been the subject of series, movies and books. But this 2015 feature film, directed by Danny Boyle, offers an interesting perspective, showing three key moments in Jobs’ (Michael Fassbender) life that involve product launches. At the same time, he has to deal with personal issues involving his daughter, Lisa. The film is based on a biography written by Walter Isaacson and stars Kate Winslet and Jeff Daniels.

Where to see: available for rent on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Super Pumped – The Battle for Uber

Based on a book by Mike Isaac, the series tells the story of Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the founder of Uber. After securing financial support from investor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the company’s CEO faces regulators and competitors to maintain and expand the transportation company, using methods that are not always legal.

While trying to keep Uber standing, Kalanick gets Arianna Huffington (Uma Thurman) as an ally and gets into friction with big companies like Apple and Google.

Where to see: Paramount+

The Dropout (2022)

Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of the faculty of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University to found Theranos. She promised to make accurate diagnostic tests from drops of blood, which could diagnose diseases such as cancer.

Many believed in the idea, until in 2015 an inquiry was opened to investigate the company. This year Holmes was convicted of fraud. In the series, Amanda Seyfried plays Holmes.

Where to see: Star+

crashed

Entrepreneur Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) tries to pitch various ideas to investors, to no avail. Until he meets Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), he falls in love with her and sets up a shared office company that would become globally famous: WeWork.

Alongside his discreet and shy partner Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin), Neumann seeks to expand the brand and gets an investment from Masayoshi Son (Kim Eui-sung), founder of SoftBank. But the entrepreneur’s extravagances, who say WeWork’s job is to “raise world consciousness,” have him clashing with key people in the business.

Where to see: Apple TV+

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better