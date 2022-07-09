7 Functions You Should Activate on Your iPhone to Protect Yourself from Theft | Productivity

The iPhone (iOS) has some security features that, if enabled, can bring more protection to the cell phone and minimize damage in case of theft and theft, for example. With configuration in a few steps through the “Settings” section of the smartphone, the tools prevent third parties from accessing information saved in the device’s memory or in iCloud. Thus, important content, such as passwords, documents and bank details, can be stored more securely. See below seven functions that can protect your cell phone and how to activate them.

Online Protection: 5 Ways to Keep Your Passwords Safer on Mobile

How to protect banking app on mobile? Guide teaches 5 ways

1 of 8 List brings together seven security functions to activate on the iPhone (iOS) and protect the cell phone from theft and theft — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo List brings together seven security functions to activate on the iPhone (iOS) and protect the cell phone from theft and theft — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

What are the best apps to put password on apps? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

1. Use Face ID or Touch ID

Both Face ID and Touch ID offer an extra layer of security for the iPhone (iOS). The tools serve as a second authentication, and can be used as a secure way to unlock your phone, confirm payments made from your iPhone, download new apps, and sign in to apps. In addition, in banking apps, such as Nubank, it is possible to use biometrics as an extra layer of protection.

If you didn’t enable Face ID when setting up your iPhone for the first time, go to “Settings” and tap “Face ID & Code”. Then click on “Configure Face ID” and follow the instructions that will appear on the screen. It is worth mentioning that, with the last updatesApple also released a feature to set up Face ID using a mask or glasses.

2 of 8 Finalizing registration of the new face on Face ID — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora Finalizing registration of the new face on Face ID — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora

2. Enable Find My iPhone

The “Find My iPhone” feature is another tool that can help in case of loss or theft. With it, it is possible to locate the cell phone even if it is turned off or without Internet connection. In addition, the tool still manages to prevent anyone else from activating or using the iPhone if the device is lost.

To enable the feature, just access the phone’s settings, press on your name and then on “Search”. On the next screen, go to “Find My iPhone” and slide the switch to the right to enable option. When enabled, the function also allows you to remotely erase iPhone data in case of theft.

3 of 8 Accessing Find iPhone in the cell phone settings — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Accessing Find iPhone in the cell phone settings — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

3. Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is another feature that adds an extra layer of protection to iCloud accounts, website logins and apps. With the feature, in addition to the personal password, it is necessary to enter a second code to confirm the identity. On iPhone (iOS), you can still enable a double authentication feature to protect your Apple ID and other accounts. To check if the tool is activated on your phone, go to “Settings”. Then tap on the name and then on “Password & Security”.

4 of 8 Enabling two-factor authentication on the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Enabling two-factor authentication on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Disable locked screen features

Another security feature available on iPhone (iOS) allows you to select which features will be available on the lock screen. If you want, you can remove access to the Notification Center and Control Center when your cell phone is locked, for example.

To select which features will be available and which will not be available on the lock screen, go to “Settings” and tap on “Face ID & Code”. To continue, confirm the iPhone passcode and on the next screen, swipe down until you find the “Allow access when locked” tab. There, just deactivate the switch next to the available options to remove functions from the lock screen.

5 of 8 Disabling features on the iPhone lock screen (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Disabling features on the iPhone lock screen (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Hide banking apps from Home screen and in search

This tip applies not only to banking apps, but also to social media apps and other important platforms. The iPhone has a feature that allows you to remove the app from the phone’s home screen and from the App Library, which makes it difficult for third parties to find the app in case of theft, for example.

To hide the app, a few steps are necessary. First, select it on the home screen, tap on the “Remove App” option and then on “Remove from Home Screen”. Then, in the iPhone settings, tap on the app in question and tap on “Siri and Search”. To continue, disable the switches next to “Show App in Search”, “Show on Home Screen” and “Suggest App”. In this way, the application will no longer be visible on the cell phone, and it will only be possible to access it by searching the Apps Library.

6 of 8 Removing the app from the home screen, Apps Library and Search on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Removing the app from the home screen, Apps Library and Search on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

6. Activate key “erase all data”

The iPhone (iOS) also has a very useful security tool in case of theft or theft. With it, you can allow the smartphone to automatically delete all saved data when there is an attempt to intrude on the cell phone. With the function activated, the iPhone deletes all data after 10 incorrect entry of the passcode.

To activate the feature, go to “Settings” and press on “Face ID and Code”. Then provide the mobile code and swipe the screen until you find the option “Erase Data”. By default, the feature is disabled. To activate it, just turn the key to the right.

7 of 8 Activating the “Erase data” key to protect the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Activating the “Erase data” key to protect the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

7. Determine blocking by Time of Use limit

You can still set maximum time limits for using certain apps with Screen Time. That way, you can indicate which types of apps you want to block on your phone when you reach the limit indicated for the day. To access the function, go to the phone’s settings and tap on “Usage Time”. Then tap on “App Limits” and “Add Limit”.

Next, select the categories of apps you want to block and tap “Next”. To continue, enter a maximum period of time to use the apps for the day and press “Add”. Thus, all apps in the selected category will be blocked when the daily limit is reached. It is worth remembering that the limits are reset daily at midnight.

8 of 8 Setting the time limit on the Usage Time — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora Setting a time limit on Usage Time — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora

with information from apple, Komando and New York Times

See too: 7 functions your cell phone has and you don’t know!