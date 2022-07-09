A Porta next door is selected for the Gramado Festival

The next door, the eighth film by Julia Rezende (“Depois a Louca Sou Eu” and “Ponte Aérea”) and produced by Mariza Leão (“Depois a Louca Sou Eu” and “De Pernas pro Ar 3”), was selected for the Competitive Show of 50th Gramado Festival. The film stars Leticia Colin, Bárbara Paz, Dan Ferreira and Túlio Starling. The production is by Morena Filmes, in co-production with Telecine. Manequim Filmes is responsible for the distribution.

“To premiere this film in Gramado is a huge joy. I feel honored to be in the selection of the festival that is in the imagination of everyone who makes cinema in Brazil”, says director Julia Rezende.

A Porta ao Lado tells the story of Rafa (Dan Ferreira) and Mari (Leticia Colin) who are married and live a traditional, stable relationship, without ups and downs. Together since the age of 25, they accompanied the anguish of reaching the age of 30 and supported each other to face the fears and responsibilities of this stage of life. The marriage goes on smoothly until the day the couple Fred (Túlio Starling) and Isis (Bárbara Paz) move into the apartment next door. The new neighbors live an open relationship, separate sex from love and have decided not to have children. This way of relating challenges and provokes Mari, who begins to question her marriage. The meeting of the two couples will provoke desires, doubts, insecurities, lies and transformations in the four characters, making each one reevaluate their choices.