Actress comments on Netflix movie with heavy sex scenes

Blonde is definitely one of the most anticipated releases on Netflix in 2022. Recommended for people over 18, the feature follows the life and career of Marilyn Monroe. In the role of the Hollywood icon is the promising actress Ana de Armas. In a recent interview, the star described her experience on the production as “torture”.

“Inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas,” states Blonde’s official synopsis.

In addition to Ana de Armas in the lead role, the cast of Blonde includes Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya), Toby Huss (Carnivale) and Caspar Phillipson (Jackie). .

Why was Ana de Armas ‘tortured’ in Blonde?

To play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Ana de Armas only had to do a camera test.

“I just auditioned for Marilyn, and Andrew (Dominik, director of the film) said, ‘It’s you.’ Even so, I needed to do other tests, for producers and funders. But I knew I could. A Cuban like Marilyn? It’s revolutionary,” said the actress.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played opposite Ana de Armas in Between Knives and Secrets, spoke about her colleague’s performance in a recent interview.

It is worth remembering that Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Tony Curtis, the actor who shared the screen with Marilyn Monroe in the hit Some Like It Hot.

“When she showed me the camera test, I was stunned. Ana disappeared completely, she became Marilyn”, commented the actress.

In an interview with a British newspaper, Ana de Armas described the preparation to play Marilyn Monroe as “torturous”.

“I had to spend 9 months training my accent to record the dialogue. It was real torture! It was all very exhausting, my brain was screwed”, Ana revealed.

The actress also said that the physical preparation for the role of Marilyn Monroe was “painful and intense”.

“I had to wear a cap every day. After all, Marilyn has gone through many different hairstyles, and various shades of blonde. To put these wigs on, you can’t have anything dark underneath. Every day, I spent about 3.5 hours in the makeup and hair chair.”

Now, to prepare the psychological and “get into the skin” of Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas has done intensive research on the icon.

“There is so much material about her! There’s a lot to watch and read. It’s amazing. So, that’s what I did. I jumped into the search. And for me, it was all very emotional.”

On Netflix, Blonde debuts in 2022. Check out the trailer for the feature below.