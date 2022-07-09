Actress describes what it’s been like to play Sabine Wren

Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo is thrilled to bring Sabine Wren to life in Ahsoka’s series, and recently spoke about how it’s been dealing with the character.

talking to the empire (Via CBR), the actress says that Sabine Wren will still be a character in the making in Ahsokaand that as fearless and brave as she is, she will make some mistakes.

“Sabine is very fearless and brave, but all her grace is still flawed. She’s not perfect, she’s on her journey, she’s making mistakes, and it’s very common in this galactic war to make mistakes.” – It says Bordizzo.

Sabine Wren is a very important character in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which will be getting its live-action version in the series of Ahsoka made for streaming.

READ TOO:

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.