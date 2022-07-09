After leaving Globo, Casagrande records an interview for Record and talks about the fight against drugs

After leaving TV Globo, former player and commentator Walter Casagrande Junior gave an interview to Record. He will be one of the attractions of “Spectacular Sunday”, which airs this Sunday (10), at 19:45. The interview was given last Thursday afternoon, at the former athlete’s house.

Carolina Ferraz, presenter of “Domingo Espetacular”, held the interview with the commentator and won three books on the trajectory of Casagrande, who commented on various topics, such as the fight against drugs, the attacks he receives on social networks, ostentation in football. , among other matters, without running away from controversy and without fearing the frequent attacks he receives on the internet.

Casagrande has struggled with chemical dependency for years. The sports commentator stated that the fight against drugs is a daily battle. He says he is aware that a carelessness with himself can put him on the street looking for narcotics. In the interview, the former player will also talk about future projects, such as the idea of ​​working to help prevent drug use in schools, and how he sees himself working outside TV Globo.

The former player worked as a commentator for 25 years, 24 of which were at Globo. By mutual agreement, the partnership between Globo and Casagrande came to an end. The broadcaster thanked Casagrande for his work and, in a note, stated that his analysis “will be forever marked in the almanac of football broadcasts on Brazilian television.”