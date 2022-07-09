Alexis Sanchez goes back, decreases request, and agreement with Brazilian giant can be sealed

Brazilian football may have one more big star in the season that will end in December. While Vidal just waits for Flamengo’s announcement to finally be able to call himself a Flamengo player, his great friend Alexis Sanchez he may also be painting in Brazilian lands.

Vidal is already in Rio de Janeiro enjoying his last days of vacation. The player, multi-champion in European football, will sign a two-year contract with Flamengo next week. At the moment, Vidal is only waiting for the termination of his contract with Inter Milan.

Flamengo, Vidal’s destination, may have another great player in its squad. This is Alexis Sanchez, 33 years old, from the same Inter Milan. On Inter’s bench, the Chilean did not see Brazil with good eyes, but things have changed for the better and an agreement with Flamengo could happen.

According to the portal ‘Sou Rubro-Negro de Coração’, Sanchez went back and is open to accepting the same salary as Vidal to play for Flamengo later this year. The player’s first request was R$ 2 million per month, something that made Flamengo give up. However, a turnaround is about to happen, with everything in the hands of the carioca club.

“After asking for 2 million a month, Alexis Sánchez goes back and is willing to receive the same salary that Vidal closed with Flamengo. Vidal’s manager is the same as Sánchez. The ball is now with Flamengo”says the portal.

Flamengo can close with Wendel

Fla can still close with Wendel, from Zenit. The player made a post on social media, which ended up further increasing the chances of a deal happening.