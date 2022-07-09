Alongside his dog, American traveler walked the world for 7 years – 07/09/2022

When he was 17, American Tom Turcich (@theworldwalk) lost his best friend, Ann Marie. And tragedy changed his way of looking at the world. “After her death, I made a decision: to make the most of every day of my life. I decided to travel the planet to explore unknown places and be forced to live adventures day after day”, he says.

Tom’s project to rotate the globe got off the ground in 2015, when he was 25 years old. And the journey he planned was far from conventional: the American decided to travel the world on foot.

I discovered people who had already traveled the globe on foot. And walking around the world seemed to me the best way to live immersive experiences on a daily basis and really understand the planet.”

Pushing a cart carrying his clothes and camping items, he left his home in New Jersey and began walking towards the southern United States, camping along the route and taking a leisurely look at the landscapes of the American countryside.

However, the solo trip ended up evolving into a beautiful partnership.

“When I arrived in Texas, after four months of walking, I decided to adopt a dog that could accompany me on this adventure. I went to an animal adoption center and, there, I found Savannah, still a puppy. my company and grew up on the road with me”.

savannah Image: Personal archive

Together, the two would travel, in the following seven years, 38 countries and more than 40 thousand kilometers.

Tom says that, when he left the United States, he prioritized visiting countries that were easy for Americans to enter.

I decided to avoid, for example, places where visas were difficult to obtain, which, at the time, was the case for Brazil and nations in the Middle East. I wanted to make this trip simple,” he says.

Then, along with Savannah, he walked through Mexico, Central America and South America, going, in the latter part, from Colombia to Uruguay.

From Uruguay, the two flew back to the United States, where Tom provided documents to fly with Savannah to Europe.

And, once in the Old Continent, the duo traveled through countries like Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Croatia, going to the end of the European territory and entering the interior of Turkey and, later, in remote nations like Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“We were in Central Asia when the pandemic hit, closing a lot of borders. Luckily, we were able to catch a plane back to the United States and continue the trip, crossing parts of the country I hadn’t visited. My final route was between Seattle and New Jersey “, it says.

Tom and Savannah on Croatia road Image: Personal archive

Tom says he had almost no problems crossing land borders with his dog.

“Before I walked into any country, I used to go to a vet to get an up-to-date clean bill of health from Savannah. But immigration officials never asked for any documents from her. There are a lot of stray dogs roaming these border areas. of them, Savannah was just one of those animals. She went unnoticed”.

It was also not a problem for the pet to travel huge distances.

“We walked all day. And I wore at least 40 pairs of shoes on this trip. By the end of the day, I was very tired, but she was still energetic. It was a great trip to Savannah,” reports Tom.

And together, the two met spectacular landscapes.

Tom and Savannah in the spectacular Kyrgyz countryside Image: Personal archive

They camped among mountains, lakes and under an incredibly starry sky in the Kyrgyz countryside, crossed the Chilean Atacama Desert, crossed forests in Germany and hiked in Sicily, Italy.

They also walked in desert areas of Morocco and explored the coast of Spain.

“I loved Lake Atitlán, in Guatemala. There, we climbed a hill to admire the lake from above, with volcanoes in the background. We ended up staying two weeks at the destination”, recalls the North American.

Tom and Savannah on a trail in Sicily Image: Personal archive

“It was also amazing to be under the starry sky of the Atacama. We would lie next to the tent and admire that powerful and peaceful landscape. And Italy is an absolutely beautiful country. Every place we visited there was amazing” .

On the other hand, the duo faced many challenges, such as traversing mountainous regions of South America, going through the extreme cold of Wyoming in winter and riding in the extreme heat of Costa Rica.

“It was very hot when we visited Costa Rica. We woke up every day at 4 am, started walking and had to stop at 10 am because of the heat. But I always knew there would be obstacles on this huge journey. , I managed to overcome them”.

The two returned to New Jersey last May, with a triumphant entry into the city of Tom, where the duo was welcomed by the press and many locals.

Strangely, I didn’t feel much emotion or anxiety as the journey’s end approached. After crossing the finish line in my city, I just felt relief”, says the traveler.

“It’s been seven long years and it actually feels like two decades. I’ve had wonderful adventures and I’ve grown more than I expected, but I’ve missed my friends and family. I was wishing I woke up in a bed and didn’t have to expose myself to the elements of nature. every day. And those days are finally here. I couldn’t imagine a better ending to my journey with Savannah around the world.”