Amber Heard speaks out after Johnny Depp wins lawsuit: “Women, be afraid”

Even after the end of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actress will have to compensate him with another US$ 10 million, the case still gave rise to a mango. Now the former actress Aquaman spoke after the actor made a publication in the Tik Tok.

“Just as Johnny Depp is saying he’s moved on, women’s rights have gone backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is: ‘Be afraid to stand up and speak up,'” the actress said in a statement issued by her team.

The information was released by People magazine. the star of Pirates of the Caribbean had his Tik Tok account reactivated after he won the case and in a few hours more than 4 million followers followed him on the social network.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been together everywhere, we’ve seen everything together. We walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, let’s all move forward together. You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I cannot thank you more. So thank you. My love and respect,” the actor posted.

Depp’s first post was several recent footage from his court appearances for the trial and behind-the-scenes footage of his musical performances.

Understand what happens after the judge ruled for Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s lawyer stated that she will appeal the decision in court, noting that Depp was also convicted of defamation having to pay $2 million to his ex-wife. The fight between them began in 2016 after she declared herself a victim of domestic violence, through an article published on a news website.

Rumors that Heard is bankrupt and unable to pay compensation are high, although there is still no official information from her and her legal team about the real situation of her fortune. The American channel Fox announced that the actress earned about US$ 5 million for acting in Aquaman2018 movie.

Even appealing the decision, Amber may be required to pay the determined fine and the amount, if not paid on time, accrues interest. If she claims she is not financially able to pay the compensation, the court must carefully assess the assets she has, such as jewelry, real estate, bank accounts and cachets.

Another possibility is that the two make a deal and arrive at a lower amount for the fine, or that Johnny Depp declares that he no longer wants to receive compensation.

