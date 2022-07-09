America: Mancini confirms friction between goalkeepers and details Jailson’s departure

photo: Marina Almeida / America Jailson terminated his contract with America last Tuesday (5th)

Vagner Mancini confirmed the friction between America’s goalkeepers and even gave details of Jailson’s departure. In an interview with GE this Friday (8), the American coach spoke about the termination of the experienced archer, which was made official last Tuesday (5).

When asked about the existence of friction between goalkeepers Matheus Cavichioli and Jailson, Mancini did not hesitate and confirmed.

“I’m going to tell you the truth! I’m not here to dodge things. We’re talking about two athletes with almost identical temperaments and personalities. They are two extremely competitive athletes”, Mancini pointed out.

Jailson’s departure

Vagner Mancini also made a point of highlighting some facts related to the American meta in recent weeks. Jailson was the absolute holder of the position in 2022, but he wore out and was out of some training, losing his title.

During this period, Airton had an opportunity, but Matheus Cavichioli returned to wearing the gloves for America. Away since the beginning of the season due to a heart problem, the starting goalkeeper in 2021 debuted this year against Flamengo, on June 25, and started again against Botafogo, on the 30th.

Then, America faced Gois, on July 3, and Mancini had the return of Jailson, a goalkeeper who was injured during Cavichioli’s start. With the two goalkeepers at their disposal, the coach opted for Matheus, passing over the experienced archer who was out of rhythm.

“Jailson was inactive for 12 days and did two training sessions. For consistency, I could not return Jailson to the goal. He was not technically and physically ready to enter the goal and I would be setting a precedent of inconsistency in my group. and, when I selected Matheus, Jailson called me. It was me, him and Fred (soccer director) and he expressed his interest in staying out of the match”, pointed out the American coach.

Vagner Mancini also commented that he would be in a complicated situation, as he would have to choose between the goalkeepers. However, Jailson himself anticipated the coach’s decision and chose to leave America.

“I honestly don’t know what I would do from then on. I would analyze it from the moment Jailson was ready and make a choice between the two. He ended up anticipating this, said he had his reasons, and that he wanted the weekend to think with the family. At the beginning of the week, his decision was the one you all already know”, concluded the coach.