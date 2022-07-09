Analyst who predicted Bitcoin crash says two cryptocurrencies will plummet

A cryptocurrency analyst who made a prediction, now accurate, that Bitcoin’s fall would take its price below $30,000 now believes that two other altcoins are in a delicate situation.

Since losing its price level at $30,000, bitcoin has brought the entire alternative cryptocurrency market into collapse. Usually associated with the price of the main digital currency, altcoins were unable to hold their bullish movements.

With bitcoin going through a consolidation phase in the $20,000 region, some altcoins have rehearsed highs, but in unsustainable long-term movements, as panic remains present.

“Bitcoin should go first to $16,000, then rise to $23,000,” says analyst

With more than 400,000 followers on Twitter, the anonymous profile “Capo of Crypto” usually publishes its analysis to its followers daily.

As this is indeed a very volatile market, many traders seek opinions on the market’s timing to know whether or not it is good for buying or selling. Certainly no one has that answer, but some take the risk.

And in his analysis, Capo said last Thursday that Bitcoin is expected to drop to $16,000 soon before seeking a rally above $22,000. In the last 24 hours, with stock exchanges operating on the rise, bitcoin also rose more than 5% and even surpassed US$ 22,000, a level that is still being tested.

“Lots of people expecting 22k-23k. It’s the new 52k when the price was at 47k-48k or the new 35k when the price was at 31k-32k. 16k comes first in my opinion.”

After predicting bitcoin’s fall, analyst believes two cryptocurrencies will plummet

With the cryptocurrency market still operating under heavy pressure, Capo shared with his followers that one of the two cryptocurrencies he believes will trade down is XRP, currently the seventh most valuable in market cap.

With each unit costing $0.33, the analyst believes that XRP’s chart pattern should take its price to $0.14, plummeting more than half of its current price.

Another altcoin that should operate strongly in the view of the anonymous analyst is BNB, the Binance ecosystem currency, which could fall from its current level of $240.00 to just $125.00.

Of course, chart analyst opinions are not entirely accurate predictions, but they can help traders get a little understanding of market sentiment, even with relatively large and well-known altcoins. If bitcoin continues to be under pressure, it is possible that other cryptocurrencies will continue to decline and lose even more value.