Anitta and Mariah Carey interact at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

anita met one of her great divas and inspirations this Saturday (9), during the fashion show Dolce & Gabbana. The Brazilian was one of the brand’s guests to check out, first hand, the next collection in Syracuse, Italy. Accompanied by her two children, Mariah Carey was also at the event and exchanged a few words with “Girl From Rio“.

In videos that circulate on social networks, Anitta interacts with the voice of “We Belong Together“. In addition to the singers, stars such as Ellen Pompeo, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren and the Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond.

This is not the first time that Anitta and Mariah interact. The Brazilian met one of her biggest inspirations during a family trip to Aspen in 2019. Since then, they have already exchanged loving messages on social media.

Check out Anita’s look:

