Armed duo steal cell phones at a stand at the Taguatinga Fair

Two armed men robbed a stall at the Taguatinga Imports Fair on Saturday morning (7/9). According to preliminary information, the thieves took more than 30 Apple cell phones and watches from a single establishment in the place and still shoot at merchants before the escape.

Bank security cameras caught the action of the duo. In the images, it is possible to see that one of them approaches an employee by putting his gun on a glass bench and orders him to put the goods inside a backpack.

The partner demands that another vendor enter the stall, and then the criminal also starts putting other devices inside the bag. During the action, they wore closed coats, caps and hats.

See the images from the bank’s security cameras that caught the action of the thieves:

An employee, who declined to be identified, said the crime took place at 9:20 am. Some traders even tried to run after the pair, but they got into a car parked in front of the fair with a driver waiting to give the bandits escape.

“They shouted ‘catch a thief’ and some vendors ran to try to stop them. Another boy managed to kick the leg of one of them who was getting into the car and the other partner retaliated with shots in the direction of the marketer. After that, they managed to escape,” said the witness.

According to the owner of the store, Iasmin Santos, 20 years old, the loss was around R$ 50 thousand. “It was about 40 Apple devices. Of those 40 I believe 10 or more were new, the loss was over R$50,000 or R$60,000,” she said.

The Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), a report was opened at the 12th Police Station (Taguatinga Centro).

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram